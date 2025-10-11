Musique Dafné kritharas Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

English : Music: Dafné Kritharas

Winner of the 2022 Charles Cros Academy Prize for her second album, Varka, French-Greek singer Dafné Kritharas invites us on a musical odyssey between the lands of Byzantium and the shores of the Orient, accompanied by musicians from here and elsewhere. A journey that sings of exile, love, and joy with a pure and heartbreaking voice.



Each of Dafné Kritharas’s concerts is a bewitching interlude. A self-taught musician, curious about all genres and rhythms, she creates a musical landscape open to classical, jazz, folk, and Greek, Bosnian, Armenian, and Kurdish melodies, which she revives with a captivating voice, each in her own way: feverish, gentle, or lyrical. Sometimes in French, sometimes in Armenian or Greek, she re-enchants the mysterious tales and traditional legends of the shores of the Aegean Sea, or even invents her own stories, expressing melancholy as well as darker and more magical figures in an eruptive song. She infuses her compositions with an emotional power linked to the blues of exile. The one shared with her Iranian, Armenian, Kurdish, Greek, Azeri, Albanian and French musicians, all met in Paris, with whom she testifies to the convergence of music and stories. All universal and timeless.

Italiano : Musica: Dafné Kritharas

Vincitrice del Premio Charles Cros Academy 2022 per il suo secondo album, Varka, la cantante franco-greca Dafné Kritharas ci invita a un’odissea musicale tra le terre di Bisanzio e le coste dell’Oriente, accompagnata da musicisti provenienti da qui e da altrove. Un viaggio che canta di esilio, amore e gioia con una voce pura e struggente.



Ogni concerto di Dafné Kritharas è un intermezzo ammaliante. Musicista autodidatta, curiosa di tutti i generi e ritmi, crea un paesaggio musicale aperto alla musica classica, al jazz, al folk e alle melodie greche, bosniache, armene e curde, che fa rivivere con una voce accattivante, ciascuna a modo suo: febbrile, dolce o lirica. A volte in francese, a volte in armeno o in greco, reinventa i racconti misteriosi e le leggende tradizionali delle rive del Mar Egeo, o addirittura inventa storie proprie, esprimendo malinconia e figure più oscure e magiche in un canto esplosivo. Infonde alle sue composizioni una potenza emotiva legata al blues dell’esilio. Quella condivisa con i suoi musicisti iraniani, armeni, curdi, greci, azeri, albanesi e francesi, tutti incontrati a Parigi, con i quali testimonia la convergenza di musica e storie. Tutte universali e senza tempo.

