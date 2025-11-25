Musique Jazz experience Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Musique Jazz experience

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-25 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-25

Date(s) :

2025-11-25

À nouveau quartet, nouveau répertoire et nouveau projet de Jazz Expérience !

.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Music: Jazz experience

New quartet, new repertoire and new Jazz Experience project !



Inspired by life, memories, and the imprints of time, Simple Things distills a patchwork of original creations and compositions for large ensemble played as a quartet. Guest-starring is internationally renowned American trumpeter Ralph Alessi.



With guitarist, composer, and improviser Pascal Charrier, the concert brings together a host of accomplished artists—double bassist Leïla Soldevila, drummer Emilian Ducret, and saxophonist Charley Rose—who bring his compositions to life with poetic and narrative content. This is music where both writing and improvisation play a prominent role, reflecting his exploration of the link between Western harmonies and rhythms and melodic patterns imbued with Mediterranean music. With Pascal Charrier and his new quartet, the collective experience is at the service of diversity, this kind of unity which is an integral part of the identity of jazz as the inimitable Herbie Hancock liked to say… An experience shared with the public totally won over by his music with its refined sound, delivered with great simplicity.

German :

Ein neues Quartett, ein neues Repertoire und ein neues Projekt von Jazz Expérience!

Italiano : Musica: esperienza jazz

Nuovo quartetto, nuovo repertorio e nuovo progetto Jazz Experience!



Ispirato dalla vita, dai ricordi e dalle impronte del tempo, Simple Things distilla un mosaico di creazioni originali e composizioni per grandi ensemble suonate in quartetto. Ospite d’onore è il trombettista americano di fama internazionale Ralph Alessi.



Con il chitarrista, compositore e improvvisatore Pascal Charrier, il concerto riunisce una schiera di artisti affermati la contrabbassista Leïla Soldevila, il batterista Emilian Ducret e il sassofonista Charley Rose che danno vita alle sue composizioni con contenuti poetici e narrativi. Una musica in cui sia la scrittura che l’improvvisazione giocano un ruolo di primo piano, riflettendo la sua esplorazione del legame tra armonie e ritmi occidentali e schemi melodici permeati di musica mediterranea. Con Pascal Charrier e il suo nuovo quartetto, l’esperienza collettiva è al servizio della diversità, quel tipo di unità che è parte integrante dell’identità del jazz , come amava dire l’inimitabile Herbie Hancock… Un’esperienza condivisa con un pubblico totalmente conquistato dalla sua musica dal suono raffinato, trasmesso con grande semplicità.

Espanol :

¡Un nuevo cuarteto, un nuevo repertorio y un nuevo proyecto de Jazz Expérience!

L’événement Musique Jazz experience Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime