Musique Une histoire du beatbox rewind Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Musique Une histoire du beatbox rewind

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-04 14:30:00

fin : 2026-02-04

Date(s) :

2026-02-04

Rewind, maître du Human Beatbox, fait naître un orchestre avec sa voix un show ludique, bluffant et pédagogique entre hip-hop et partage.

.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Music: A History of Beatbox Rewind

Rewind, master of Human Beatbox, creates an orchestra with his voice: a playful, stunning and educational show combining hip-hop and sharing.



A microphone, a voice, and a whole imaginary orchestra springs to life! Willy Amarat aka Rewind takes us on a journey into the astonishing world of Human Beatboxing. Alone on stage, he imitates percussion, bass, and melodies, creating tracks live using only his voice and a loop station.



Through performance, anecdotes, and playful introductions, he recounts the history of this art form, which emerged in the 1980s through the Hip-Hop movement. Passionate and a natural teacher, he shares a vibrant and accessible music, born from breath and body. A semi-finalist at the 2023 World Championships in Berlin (in the vocal scratch category), Rewind generously shares his journey and inspires people of all ages to take the microphone and join in this educational concert.

L’événement Musique Une histoire du beatbox rewind Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime