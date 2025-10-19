MUSIQUES EN BALADE AVEC L’ENSEMBLE POLYPHONIQUE DE PERPIGNAN MÉDITERRANÉE Chemin de Juhègues Torreilles

MUSIQUES EN BALADE AVEC L'ENSEMBLE POLYPHONIQUE DE PERPIGNAN MÉDITERRANÉE Chemin de Juhègues Torreilles dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Chemin de Juhègues Chapelle de Juhègues Torreilles Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Début : 2025-10-19 17:30:00

fin : 2025-10-19 19:30:00

2025-10-19

Comme une itinérance dans le temps et dans l’espace, ce rendez-vous automnal invite au voyage, ouvre aux mondes musicaux autour de la Méditerranée, elle qui enserre notre univers tout à la fois cosmopolite, pluriel mais aux racines somme toute, uniques.

Variations espagnoles par l’ensemble polyphonique de Perpignan Méditerranée, sous la direction de Timothé Tosi.

Chemin de Juhègues Chapelle de Juhègues Torreilles 66440 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Like an itinerary through time and space, this autumn rendezvous is an invitation to travel, opening up the musical worlds of the Mediterranean, which embraces our cosmopolitan, plural universe, but whose roots are, all in all, unique.

Spanish variations by the Perpignan Méditerranée polyphonic ensemble, conducted by Timothé Tosi.

German :

Wie eine Wanderung durch Zeit und Raum lädt dieses Herbsttreffen zu einer Reise ein und öffnet die musikalischen Welten rund um das Mittelmeer, das unsere kosmopolitische und pluralistische Welt mit ihren einzigartigen Wurzeln umschließt.

Spanische Variationen des polyphonen Ensembles von Perpignan Méditerranée unter der Leitung von Timothé Tosi.

Italiano :

Come un itinerario nel tempo e nello spazio, questo appuntamento autunnale è un invito al viaggio, una porta d’accesso ai mondi musicali del Mediterraneo, che abbraccia il nostro universo cosmopolita e plurale, ma le cui radici sono tutto sommato uniche.

Variazioni spagnole dell’ensemble polifonico Perpignan Méditerranée, diretto da Timothé Tosi.

Espanol :

Como un itinerario a través del tiempo y del espacio, esta cita otoñal es una invitación al viaje, una puerta de entrada a los mundos musicales en torno al Mediterráneo, que abarca nuestro universo cosmopolita y plural, pero cuyas raíces son, en conjunto, únicas.

Variaciones españolas del conjunto polifónico Perpignan Méditerranée, dirigido por Timothé Tosi.

