Mut(h)os

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-27 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-27 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-27 2026-03-28

Tu préfères être enfermé dans le labyrinthe et t’faire bouffer par le Minotaure, ou rester vivant sur cette île mais crever d’ennui ? .

Avec MUT(H)OS, Julie Badoc et Maud Bouchat se saisissent des figures de la mythologie grecque. De la création du monde, aux Enfers en passant par le labyrinthe du Minotaure, elles nous entraînent d’un mythe à l’autre convoquant Narcisse, Athéna, Pandore, Zeus et bien d’autres pour questionner la nécessité de se raconter des histoires. Les deux comédiennes grattent les zones sombres et les travers de l’âme humaine avec jubilation et insolence en s’appuyant sur la force de leur duo et la puissance démesurée du jeu masqué.

Comme une ôde à l’imagination, à la création qui peut jaillir même de l’ennui le plus abyssal, MUT(H)OS nous invite en une foisonnante épopée où le rire, les passions et faiblesses humaines se disputent le premier rôle , nous entraînant dans une boucle sans fin, aux limites de la mythomanie et de la mythologie.

Distribution et production

création Julie Badoc, Maud Bouchat

texte Julie Badoc, Maud Bouchat

collaboration artistique Lisa Garcia

son Raphaël Barani

régie générale, lumière Jean-Philippe Boinot

accessoires, costumes Adélaïde Baylac

scénographie Fanny Papot

dramaturge Flora Donars

production Tréteaux de France Centre dramatique national

coproduction Théâtre d’Angoulême Scène nationale, NEST CDN transfrontalier de Thionville-Grand Est

avec le soutien Centre culturel Nelson Mandela, Pantin Cité éducative d’AubervilliersTout public

18 .

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

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English :

Would you rather be locked up in the labyrinth and eaten by the Minotaur, or stay alive on this island and die of boredom?

With MUT(H)OS, Julie Badoc and Maud Bouchat take on figures from Greek mythology. From the creation of the world to the Underworld, via the Minotaur?s labyrinth, they take us from one myth to another, summoning Narcissus, Athena, Pandora, Zeus and many others to question the need to tell ourselves stories. The two actresses scratch away at the darker sides of the human soul with glee and insolence, drawing on the strength of their duet and the disproportionate power of masked acting.

MUT(H)OS is an ode to the imagination and creativity that can emerge from even the most abysmal boredom, inviting us into a lavish epic in which laughter and human passions and weaknesses vie for the starring role, drawing us into a never-ending loop that borders on mythomania and mythology.

Cast and production

creation Julie Badoc, Maud Bouchat

text Julie Badoc, Maud Bouchat

artistic collaboration Lisa Garcia

sound Raphaël Barani

stage management, lighting Jean-Philippe Boinot

props, costumes Adélaïde Baylac

scenography Fanny Papot

dramaturge Flora Donars

production Tréteaux de France Centre dramatique national

coproduction Théâtre d?Angoulême Scène nationale, NEST CDN transfrontalier de Thionville-Grand Est

with the support of Centre culturel Nelson Mandela, Pantin Cité éducative d?Aubervilliers

L’événement Mut(h)os Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME