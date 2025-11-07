Mystérieux champignons Rue Guy Pernin Toul

Mystérieux champignons

Rue Guy Pernin Espace K Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Vendredi 2025-11-07 19:30:00

2025-11-07 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

Espace K à Toul

Comment les champignons se nourrisent-ils et se reproduisent-ils ? Quel est leur cycle de vie ? quels sont les risques liés à leur consommation ?

Venez découvrir ces êtres vivants fascinants lors d’une conférence passionnante animée par la Société lorraine de mycologie.

À partir de 10 ans

Sur inscription obligatoireTout public

0 .

Rue Guy Pernin Espace K Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Espace K in Toul

How do mushrooms feed and reproduce? What is their life cycle? What are the risks involved in eating them?

Come and discover these fascinating living creatures at a fascinating conference hosted by the Société lorraine de mycologie.

Ages 10 and up

Registration required

German :

Espace K in Toul

Wie ernähren sich Pilze und wie vermehren sie sich? Wie sieht ihr Lebenszyklus aus? Welche Risiken birgt ihr Verzehr?

Lernen Sie diese faszinierenden Lebewesen bei einer spannenden Konferenz kennen, die von der Société lorraine de mycologie (Lothringische Gesellschaft für Pilzkunde) geleitet wird.

Ab 10 Jahren

Mit obligatorischer Anmeldung

Italiano :

Espace K a Toul

Come si nutrono e si riproducono i funghi? Qual è il loro ciclo di vita? Quali sono i rischi legati al loro consumo?

Venite a scoprire di più su queste affascinanti creature viventi in un’affascinante conferenza organizzata dalla Société lorraine de mycologie.

Dai 10 anni in su

Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Espace K en Toul

¿Cómo se alimentan y se reproducen las setas? ¿Cuál es su ciclo vital? ¿Qué riesgos entraña su consumo?

Venga y descubra más cosas sobre estos fascinantes seres vivos en una fascinante conferencia organizada por la Société lorraine de mycologie.

A partir de 10 años

Inscripción obligatoria

