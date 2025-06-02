NAIM – CHAPITRE 3 – NAIM – PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours
NAIM – CHAPITRE 3 – NAIM Début : 2026-06-20 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
LL PROD PRESENTE : NAIMTitre : Chapitre 3Horaire : Si Samedi 19h/ Si dimanche 16h / Autres jours 20hDurée : 1h10Déconseillé aux moins de 14 ansPitch :Nouvel opus les tatatontons !Vous commencez à me connaître, entre ce qui m’énerve, vous énerve et les énerve j’ai encore beaucoup de choses à dire.Ce n’est que le début …
PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER 26 BOULEVARD HEURTELOUP 37000 Tours 37