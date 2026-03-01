NARBONNE IS BEAUTIFUL MR BRAINWASH Narbonne

NARBONNE IS BEAUTIFUL MR BRAINWASH

3 Place Roger Salengro Narbonne Aude

Début : 2026-03-31 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 18:00:00

2026-03-31

Exposition du 12 février au 24 mai.

Mr Brainwash poursuit son voyage artistique à Narbonne avec une trentaine d’oeuvres exposées peintures, sculptures monumentales et installations spectaculaires. Parmi elles, Vandalized Ride, une Fiat entièrement taguée, illustre parfaitement l’esprit libre et provocateur de l’artiste. Accessible à tous, Narbonne is Beautiful promet une immersion joyeuse et percutante dans l’univers de l’un des artistes urbains les plus influents de sa génération.

Exhibition from February 12 to May 24.

Mr Brainwash continues his artistic journey in Narbonne with some thirty works on display: paintings, monumental sculptures and spectacular installations. Among them, Vandalized Ride, an entirely tagged Fiat, perfectly illustrates the artist?s free and provocative spirit. Accessible to all, Narbonne is Beautiful promises a joyful, hard-hitting immersion in the world of one of the most influential urban artists of his generation.

