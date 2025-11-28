NATASHA PENOT & MARK TRANMER CAF&DISKAIRE Lille

NATASHA PENOT & MARK TRANMER Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 CAF&DISKAIRE Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:00:00

Natasha Penot (Grisbi, The Apartments) et Mark Tranmer (The Montgolfier Brothers, Vetchinsky Settings, Gnac, St Christopher) font revivre le répertoire des Montgolfier Brothers, à l’occasion de la sortie de la compilation « Think Once More – A Journey with The Montgolfier Brothers ».

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Indie dream-pop