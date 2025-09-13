NATIONAL VOICE Thézan-lès-Béziers

Ouverture des portes à 20h30. Invités de prestige. L’évènement 2025 Coupe de France d’Interprétation. En partenariat avec Bruno Berbères, directeur artistique The Voice et The Voice Kids à l’Espace Concert L’Instant T. Show Case Gaël The Voice 2025. Entrée 5€

English :

Doors open at 8:30pm. Prestigious guests. Event 2025: Coupe de France d’Interprétation. In partnership with Bruno Berbères, artistic director of The Voice and The Voice Kids at Espace Concert L’Instant T. Show Case Gaël The Voice 2025. Admission: 5?

German :

Öffnung der Türen um 20.30 Uhr. Gäste mit hohem Ansehen. Das Ereignis 2025: Coupe de France d’Interprétation. In Partnerschaft mit Bruno Berbères, künstlerischer Leiter von The Voice und The Voice Kids im Espace Concert L’Instant T. Show Case Gaël The Voice 2025. Eintritt: 5?

Italiano :

Apertura porte alle 20.30. Ospiti di prestigio. L’evento 2025: Coupe de France d’Interprétation. In collaborazione con Bruno Berbères, direttore artistico di The Voice e The Voice Kids all’Espace Concert L’Instant T. Show Case Gaël The Voice 2025. Ingresso: 5 euro?

Espanol :

Apertura de puertas a las 20.30 h. Invitados de prestigio. Evento 2025: Coupe de France d’Interprétation. En colaboración con Bruno Berbères, director artístico de La Voz y La Voz Kids en el Espace Concert L’Instant T. Show Case Gaël La Voz 2025. Entrada: 5?

