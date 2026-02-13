Nationale 3 : Saint-Médard basket VS Barthélémy Seyches (47), Cosec, Saint-Médard-en-Jalles
Nationale 3 : Saint-Médard basket VS Barthélémy Seyches (47), Cosec, Saint-Médard-en-Jalles samedi 4 avril 2026.
Nationale 3 : Saint-Médard basket VS Barthélémy Seyches (47) Samedi 4 avril, 19h45 Cosec Gironde
6€ – Réduit 4€ – Gratuit : mineurs, licenciés SMB
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-04T19:45:00+02:00 – 2026-04-04T22:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-04T19:45:00+02:00 – 2026-04-04T22:30:00+02:00
Ne pas rater ce match contre un outsider !
Cosec 12, rue Paul Berniard – 33160 Saint-Médard-en-Jalles Saint-Médard-en-Jalles 33160 Gajac Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « saintmedardbasket@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 53 36 51 50 »}]
Match au Cosec : spectacle