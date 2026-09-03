NATURE EN TÊT: AU COEUR DE LA VIE DES OISEAUX! Prades
mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
NATURE EN TÊT: AU COEUR DE LA VIE DES OISEAUX!
33 rue de l’Hospice Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-07 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-07 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-07
Les douces mélodies des oiseaux bercent petits et grands et éveillent notre curiosité. Mais derrière chaque chant et chaque cri se cache un message… pourquoi les oiseaux chantent-ils ? Et serez-vous reconnaître leurs différents chants ? Sur réservation (6-12 ans)
.
33 rue de l’Hospice Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 52 37
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The sweet melodies of birds lull young and old alike and spark our curiosity. But is there a message hidden behind every song and every call? Why do birds sing? And will you be able to recognize their different songs? By reservation (ages 6–12)
L’événement NATURE EN TÊT: AU COEUR DE LA VIE DES OISEAUX! Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- INAUGURATION ET VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES DE MARTIAL LAMBERT Prades 18 septembre 2026
- Patrimoine : nous voilà ! (Journées du matrimoine en Conflent), Salle du Foirail, Prades 18 septembre 2026
- CONFÉRENCE GESTICULÉE REPEUPLER LA FRANCE Prades 18 septembre 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE LA MANUFACTURE HENRI PRIVAT Prades 19 septembre 2026
- DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART Prades 19 septembre 2026