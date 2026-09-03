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Prades

NATURE EN TÊT: AU COEUR DE LA VIE DES OISEAUX!

33 rue de l’Hospice Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-07 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-07 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-07

Les douces mélodies des oiseaux bercent petits et grands et éveillent notre curiosité. Mais derrière chaque chant et chaque cri se cache un message… pourquoi les oiseaux chantent-ils ? Et serez-vous reconnaître leurs différents chants ? Sur réservation (6-12 ans)

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33 rue de l’Hospice Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 52 37

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English :

The sweet melodies of birds lull young and old alike and spark our curiosity. But is there a message hidden behind every song and every call? Why do birds sing? And will you be able to recognize their different songs? By reservation (ages 6–12)

L’événement NATURE EN TÊT: AU COEUR DE LA VIE DES OISEAUX! Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO