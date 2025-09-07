Natur’O Marche Prévenir ou accompagner l’arthrose à l’aide de la Naturopathie Aspach-Michelbach

Aspach-Michelbach Haut-Rhin

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-07 09:15:00

fin : 2025-09-07 11:45:00

2025-09-07

Une marche nordique accessible à tous, accompagnée de conseils en naturopathie pour prévenir ou accompagner l’arthrose naturellement. Partage, découverte et bien-être au programme !

Découvrez la Natur’O Marche, une sortie mêlant marche nordique et conseils en naturopathie. Le thème prévenir ou accompagner l’arthrose naturellement. Un moment de partage, d’apprentissage et de bien-être accessible à tous. .

Aspach-Michelbach 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 89 93 81 17

English :

Nordic walking for all, with naturopathic advice to help prevent or treat osteoarthritis naturally. A program of sharing, discovery and well-being!

German :

Ein für alle zugängliches Nordic Walking, begleitet von naturheilkundlichen Ratschlägen, um Arthrose vorzubeugen oder auf natürliche Weise zu begleiten. Austausch, Entdeckung und Wohlbefinden stehen auf dem Programm!

Italiano :

Nordic walking per tutti, con consigli naturopatici su come prevenire e gestire l’osteoartrite in modo naturale. Condividete, scoprite e sentitevi bene!

Espanol :

Marcha nórdica para todos, con consejos naturistas para prevenir y tratar la artrosis de forma natural. ¡Comparte, descubre y siéntete bien!

