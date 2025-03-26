NAWELL MADANI – PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours

NAWELL MADANI Début : 2026-03-05 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Attention Spectacle déconseillé au moins de 16 ansArtiste :Nawell MadaniTitre : Nawell tout courtPitch : Entre charge mentale, notoriété et tentation du botox, Nawell revient plus mature que jamais pour son nouveau spectacle ! À une époque où tout va trop vite, cette touche-à-tout prend le temps de nous partager avec franchise et esprit les aléas de son quotidien. De ses défis. De ses défauts. Fini le bla-bla, Nawell prend les raccourcis.ATTENTION : Le spectacle est déconseillé aux moins de 16 ans.Production :Agapè & Mockingbird présentent

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER 26 BOULEVARD HEURTELOUP 37000 Tours 37