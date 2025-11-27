NEIL YOUNG – NEIL YOUNG AND THE CHROME HEARTS – AMPHITHEATRE PLEIN AIR – ZENITH DE NANCY Nancy Cedex

NEIL YOUNG – NEIL YOUNG AND THE CHROME HEARTS Début : 2026-06-24 à 19:00. Tarif : – euros.

GERARD DROUOT PRODUCTIONS ET LABEL LN PRESENTENT : NEIL YOUNGINFORMATION IMPORTANTE OBTENTION DES BILLETSLes billets pour cet évènement seront disponibles par internet uniquement et seront limités à 4 billets par acheteur.Les billets ne seront disponibles qu’au format e-tickets / m-tickets (aucun envoi postal, ni retrait magasin).Les billets e-tickets / m-tickets définitifs pourront être téléchargés depuis votre compte client quelques jours avant le concert.Vous recevrez un mail d’information dès que votre commande pourra être téléchargée.Les contremarques émises à l’issue de votre commande ne permettent pas l’entrée à l’événement.Vous devrez impérativement télécharger les e-tickets / m-tickets définitifs quelques jours avant l’événementIMPORTANT INFORMATION GETTING TICKETSTickets for this event will be available online only and will be limited to 4 tickets per buyer.Tickets will only be available in an e-tickets / m-tickets format (no postage or store pick-up).Final m-tickets can be downloaded from your customer account a few days before the concert.You will receive an information email as soon as your order can be downloaded.The countermarks issued at the end of your order do not allow an entry to the event.You must download the final e-tickets / m-tickets a few days before the event.

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

AMPHITHEATRE PLEIN AIR – ZENITH DE NANCY RUE DU ZÉNITH 54023 Nancy Cedex 54