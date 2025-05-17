Neverland 2ème édition – Château de la Vernée Pougues-les-Eaux, 17 mai 2025 10:00, Pougues-les-Eaux.

Le weekend du 17 et 18 mai, ne ratez Neverland 2ème édition au Château de la Vernée à GARCHIZY.

Weekend spécial sur l’univers du tatouage. Vous pouvez vous faire tatouer avec ou sans rendez vous sur place.

A découvrir exposants, piercing, artisanat, ongle, strass…

Le 17 mai de 10h à 23h, concert de punk rock à 18h avec Muscle Mannschaft puis à 19h30 avec Homeground et à 21h avec DJ Didier Salade.

Le 18 mai de 10h à 20h, concert de bluegrass à 13h avec The Healberries, à 15h jazz avec Latin Jazz 4tet et à 18h post rock avec Darsen.

Sur place restauration et buvette.

Tarifs 9€ à 15€.

Infos sur https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057486398892 .

