Nicola Mills Opera for the people La Ferté-Bernard 29 août 2025 20:00
Sarthe
Nicola Mills Opera for the people Place Sali Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Inner Wheel Club du Perche vous propose un concert lyrique accessible à tous, porté par une voix exceptionnelle. Gratuit, au chapeau. .
Place Sali Carnot
La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
