Nicola Mills Opera for the people La Ferté-Bernard 29 août 2025 20:00

Sarthe

Nicola Mills Opera for the people  Place Sali Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-29

Date(s) :
2025-08-29

Inner Wheel Club du Perche vous propose un concert lyrique accessible à tous, porté par une voix exceptionnelle. Gratuit, au chapeau.   .

Place Sali Carnot
La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire  

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Nicola Mills Opera for the people La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude