Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot – Rue Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage, 26 mai 2025 10:00, Châtelaillon-Plage.

Charente-Maritime

Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot Rue Carnot Espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-26 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-26

L’artiste châtelaillonnaise Nicole Chaillat invite Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer pour une exposition colorée à l’espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.

.

Rue Carnot Espace Carnot

Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 09 38 51 chaillat.nicole@orange.fr

English :

Châtelaillon artist Nicole Chaillat invites Anne Deveaux and Jacky Namer to a colorful exhibition at the Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage.

German :

Die Künstlerin Nicole Chaillat aus Châtelaillon lädt Anne Deveaux und Jacky Namer zu einer farbenfrohen Ausstellung in den Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage ein.

Italiano :

L’artista di Châtelaillon Nicole Chaillat ha invitato Anne Deveaux e Jacky Namer a una colorata mostra presso l’Espace Carnot di Châtelaillon-Plage.

Espanol :

La artista de Châtelaillon Nicole Chaillat ha invitado a Anne Deveaux y Jacky Namer a una colorida exposición en el Espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.

L’événement Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage