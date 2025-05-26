Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot – Rue Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage, 26 mai 2025 10:00, Châtelaillon-Plage.
Charente-Maritime
Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot Rue Carnot Espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-26
L’artiste châtelaillonnaise Nicole Chaillat invite Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer pour une exposition colorée à l’espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.
.
Rue Carnot Espace Carnot
Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 09 38 51 chaillat.nicole@orange.fr
English :
Châtelaillon artist Nicole Chaillat invites Anne Deveaux and Jacky Namer to a colorful exhibition at the Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage.
German :
Die Künstlerin Nicole Chaillat aus Châtelaillon lädt Anne Deveaux und Jacky Namer zu einer farbenfrohen Ausstellung in den Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage ein.
Italiano :
L’artista di Châtelaillon Nicole Chaillat ha invitato Anne Deveaux e Jacky Namer a una colorata mostra presso l’Espace Carnot di Châtelaillon-Plage.
Espanol :
La artista de Châtelaillon Nicole Chaillat ha invitado a Anne Deveaux y Jacky Namer a una colorida exposición en el Espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.
L’événement Nicole Chaillat, Anne Deveaux et Jacky Namer exposent à l’espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage