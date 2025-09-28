Niderviller en fête Niderviller
Niderviller en fête Niderviller dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
Niderviller en fête
Complexe de salles chemin noir Niderviller Moselle
L’association Diouk’s Band vous propose un dimanche festif avec l’orchestre Fa Si La Danser. Restauration sur place et à emporter en soirée. Venez nombreux !Tout public
Complexe de salles chemin noir Niderviller 57565 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 81 08 90 97
English :
The Diouk’s Band association invites you to a festive Sunday with the Fa Si La Danser orchestra. Catering on site and to take away in the evening. Come one, come all!
German :
Der Verein Diouk’s Band lädt Sie zu einem festlichen Sonntag mit dem Orchester Fa Si La Danser ein. Verpflegung vor Ort und zum Mitnehmen am Abend. Kommen Sie zahlreich!
Italiano :
L’associazione Diouk’s Band vi propone una domenica di festa con l’orchestra Fa Si La Danser. Ristorazione sul posto e asporto la sera. Venite tutti!
Espanol :
La asociación Diouk’s Band le propone un domingo festivo con la orquesta Fa Si La Danser. Catering in situ y comida para llevar por la noche. Vengan todos
