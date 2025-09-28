Niderviller en fête Niderviller

L’association Diouk’s Band vous propose un dimanche festif avec l’orchestre Fa Si La Danser. Restauration sur place et à emporter en soirée. Venez nombreux !Tout public

Complexe de salles chemin noir Niderviller 57565 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 81 08 90 97

English :

The Diouk’s Band association invites you to a festive Sunday with the Fa Si La Danser orchestra. Catering on site and to take away in the evening. Come one, come all!

German :

Der Verein Diouk’s Band lädt Sie zu einem festlichen Sonntag mit dem Orchester Fa Si La Danser ein. Verpflegung vor Ort und zum Mitnehmen am Abend. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

L’associazione Diouk’s Band vi propone una domenica di festa con l’orchestra Fa Si La Danser. Ristorazione sul posto e asporto la sera. Venite tutti!

Espanol :

La asociación Diouk’s Band le propone un domingo festivo con la orquesta Fa Si La Danser. Catering in situ y comida para llevar por la noche. Vengan todos

