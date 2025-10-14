NJP 2025 Avishai Cohen Trio Nancy

NJP 2025 Avishai Cohen Trio Nancy mardi 14 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Avishai Cohen Trio

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mardi 2025-10-14 20:30:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soirée Jazz World Fusion

Incontournable maître de la contrebasse et figure majeure du jazz contemporain, Avishai Cohen revient à NJP pour la 5e fois. Entouré de jeunes talents prodigieux, à l’image de la batteuse Roni Kapsi, il présente son nouvel album qui promet une performance magistrale. Tout simplement immanquable.

Line Up:

Avishai Cohen basse et voix

Itay Simohvich piano

Eviatar Slivnik batterieTout public

.

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Jazz World Fusion Evening

Avishai Cohen, an indisputable master of the double bass and a major figure in contemporary jazz, returns to NJP for the 5th time. Surrounded by prodigious young talent, such as drummer Roni Kapsi, he presents his new album, which promises a masterful performance. Simply unmissable.

Line Up:

Avishai Cohen: bass and vocals

Itay Simohvich: piano

Eviatar Slivnik: drums

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Jazz World Fusion-Abend

Avishai Cohen, ein unumgänglicher Meister des Kontrabasses und eine wichtige Figur des zeitgenössischen Jazz, kehrt zum fünften Mal zum NJP zurück. Zusammen mit jungen Talenten wie der Schlagzeugerin Roni Kapsi stellt er sein neues Album vor, das eine meisterhafte Performance verspricht. Ein absolutes Muss.

Line Up:

Avishai Cohen: Bass und Stimme

Itay Simohvich: Klavier

Eviatar Slivnik: Schlagzeug

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Serata Jazz World Fusion

Avishai Cohen, maestro indiscusso del contrabbasso e figura di spicco del jazz contemporaneo, torna al NJP per la quinta volta. Circondato da giovani talenti prodigiosi, come il batterista Roni Kapsi, presenta il suo nuovo album, che promette una performance magistrale. Semplicemente imperdibile.

Formazione:

Avishai Cohen: basso e voce

Itay Simohvich: pianoforte

Eviatar Slivnik: batteria

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Velada Jazz World Fusion

Avishai Cohen, maestro indiscutible del contrabajo y figura capital del jazz contemporáneo, vuelve al NJP por 5ª vez. Rodeado de jóvenes talentos prodigiosos, como el baterista Roni Kapsi, presenta su nuevo álbum, que promete una actuación magistral. Una cita ineludible.

Alineación:

Avishai Cohen: bajo y voz

Itay Simohvich: piano

Eviatar Slivnik: batería

L’événement NJP 2025 Avishai Cohen Trio Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par DESTINATION NANCY