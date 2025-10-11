NJP 2025 billie Dalì Oxmo Puccino Chapiteau Nancy

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 20:00:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

billie, jeune artiste franco-anglaise de 22 ans, mêle rock hybride et délicatesse dans une musique où mélancolie et innocence cohabitent. Son premier EP londonien J’avance explore désir, solitude et urgence, avec une production organique et une audace à l’impertinence britannique.

À 23 ans, Dalí est un artiste au style unique et intense, naviguant entre la chanson française et le R’n’B. En collaboration avec le compositeur Kura, il crée des morceaux puissants où se rencontrent émotions profondes et mélodies accrocheuses. Après Muse, il annonce un nouveau projet à venir, Marilyn, qui marque l’ouverture d’un nouvel arc artistique et la présentation de sa nouvelle muse.

Après s’être éloigné du micro, Oxmo Puccino le reprend enfin. Lui qui a toujours fait rimer poésie et rap, élégance et engagement, revient en 2025 pour un dernier tour de piste, un ultime album en forme d’héritage. Un adieu ? Plutôt une transmission, un dernier éclat avant de refermer un chapitre légendaire.

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

billie, a 22-year-old French-English artist, blends hybrid rock and delicacy in a music where melancholy and innocence coexist. Her first London EP, « J’avance », explores desire, solitude and urgency, with organic production and bold British impertinence.

At 23, Dalí is an artist with a unique and intense style, navigating between French chanson and R?n?B. In collaboration with composer Kura, he creates powerful tracks where deep emotions meet catchy melodies. After Muse, he announces a new project, Marilyn, which marks the opening of a new artistic arc and the introduction of his new muse.

After stepping away from the microphone, Oxmo Puccino finally takes it up again. The man who has always rhymed poetry and rap, elegance and commitment, returns in 2025 for one last go-around, a final album in the form of a legacy. A farewell? More like a transmission, a last glimpse before closing a legendary chapter.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

billie, eine 22-jährige englisch-französische Künstlerin, vereint hybriden Rock und Zartheit in einer Musik, in der Melancholie und Unschuld nebeneinander existieren. Ihre erste Londoner EP « J?avance » erkundet Sehnsucht, Einsamkeit und Dringlichkeit mit einer organischen Produktion und britisch-frecher Kühnheit.

Mit 23 Jahren ist Dalí ein Künstler mit einem einzigartigen und intensiven Stil, der sich zwischen französischem Chanson und R?n?B bewegt. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Komponisten Kura kreiert er kraftvolle Songs, in denen tiefe Emotionen und eingängige Melodien aufeinandertreffen. Nach Muse kündigt er mit Marilyn ein neues Projekt an, mit dem er einen neuen künstlerischen Bogen spannt und seine neue Muse vorstellt.

Nachdem er sich vom Mikrofon zurückgezogen hatte, nahm Oxmo Puccino es endlich wieder in die Hand. Er, der sich immer einen Reim auf Poesie und Rap, Eleganz und Engagement gemacht hat, kehrt im Jahr 2025 für eine letzte Runde auf der Tanzfläche zurück, ein letztes Album in Form eines Vermächtnisses. Ein Abschied? Eher eine Weitergabe, ein letzter Glanz, bevor ein legendäres Kapitel geschlossen wird.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

billie, giovane artista franco-inglese di 22 anni, fonde rock ibrido e delicatezza in una musica in cui convivono malinconia e innocenza. Il suo primo EP londinese, « J’avance », esplora il desiderio, la solitudine e l’urgenza, con una produzione organica e un’audace impertinenza britannica.

A 23 anni, Dalí è un artista dallo stile unico e intenso, che naviga tra la chanson francese e l’R?n?B. Lavorando con il compositore Kura, crea brani potenti che combinano emozioni profonde e melodie accattivanti. Dopo Muse, annuncia un nuovo progetto, Marilyn, che segna l’apertura di un nuovo arco artistico e l’introduzione della sua nuova musa.

Dopo essersi allontanato dal microfono, Oxmo Puccino lo riprende finalmente. L’uomo che ha sempre unito poesia e rap, eleganza e impegno, torna nel 2025 per un ultimo giro, un ultimo album in forma di lascito. Un addio? Più che altro, un passaggio di consegne, un’ultima fioritura prima di chiudere un capitolo leggendario.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

billie, joven artista franco-inglesa de 22 años, mezcla rock híbrido y delicadeza en una música donde conviven la melancolía y la inocencia. Su primer EP londinense, J’avance, explora el deseo, la soledad y la urgencia, con una producción orgánica y una atrevida impertinencia británica.

A sus 23 años, Dalí es un artista con un estilo único e intenso, que navega entre la chanson francesa y el R?n?B. Trabajando con el compositor Kura, crea temas poderosos que combinan emociones profundas y melodías pegadizas. Después de Muse, anuncia un nuevo proyecto, Marilyn, que marca la apertura de un nuevo arco artístico y la presentación de su nueva musa.

Tras alejarse del micrófono, Oxmo Puccino vuelve a tomarlo por fin. El hombre que siempre ha combinado poesía y rap, elegancia y compromiso, vuelve en 2025 para una última vuelta, un último álbum en forma de legado. ¿Una despedida? Más bien un traspaso, una última floritura antes de cerrar un capítulo legendario.

