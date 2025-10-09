NJP 2025 Chilly Gonzales Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy

NJP 2025 Chilly Gonzales Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Chilly Gonzales

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-10-09 22:30:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Pianiste virtuose et showman atypique, Chilly Gonzales célèbre les 20 ans de Solo Piano avec un concert anniversaire tout en délicatesse. Revisité avec la maturité d’un artiste inclassable, ce répertoire culte brille plus que jamais par sa finesse, sa poésie et son émotion.

Line Up

Chilly Gonzales piano, bongos

Yannick Hiwat violon, moog

Joe Flory batterie, drum machine

Détails de tous les tarifs sur le site internet.Tout public

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Virtuoso pianist and atypical showman Chilly Gonzales celebrates 20 years of Solo Piano with a delicate anniversary concert. Revisited with the maturity of an unclassifiable artist, this cult repertoire shines more than ever with its finesse, poetry and emotion.

Line Up

Chilly Gonzales piano, bongos

Yannick Hiwat violin, moog

Joe Flory drums, drum machine

Details of all prices on the website.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Chilly Gonzales, ein virtuoser Pianist und atypischer Showman, feiert das 20-jährige Bestehen von Solo Piano mit einem zarten Jubiläumskonzert. Mit der Reife eines unklassifizierbaren Künstlers neu interpretiert, glänzt dieses Kultrepertoire mehr denn je durch seine Feinheit, seine Poesie und seine Emotionen.

Line Up

Chilly Gonzales Klavier, Bongos

Yannick Hiwat Violine, Moog

Joe Flory Schlagzeug, Drum Machine

Einzelheiten zu allen Preisen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Il pianista virtuoso e showman atipico Chilly Gonzales celebra i 20 anni di Solo Piano con un delicato concerto di anniversario. Rivisitato con la maturità di un artista inclassificabile, questo repertorio di culto risplende più che mai con la sua finezza, poesia ed emozione.

Formazione

Chilly Gonzales pianoforte, bonghi

Yannick Hiwat violino, moog

Joe Flory batteria, drum machine

I dettagli di tutti i prezzi sono disponibili sul sito web.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

El pianista virtuoso y showman atípico Chilly Gonzales celebra los 20 años de Solo Piano con un delicado concierto de aniversario. Revisitado con la madurez de un artista inclasificable, este repertorio de culto brilla más que nunca por su finura, su poesía y su emoción.

Alineación

Chilly Gonzales piano, bongos

Yannick Hiwat violín, moog

Joe Flory batería, caja de ritmos

Detalles de todos los precios en el sitio web.

