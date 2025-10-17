NJP 2025 Clinton Fearon Queen Omega & The Royal Souls Groundation Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy

NJP 2025 Clinton Fearon Queen Omega & The Royal Souls Groundation Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Clinton Fearon Queen Omega & The Royal Souls Groundation

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-17 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Clinton Fearon, figure emblématique du reggae et ancien membre des Gladiators, allie reggae roots et messages engagés avec des collaborations comme Alpha Blondy et Mike Love. Son nouvel album Jah is Love, promet une aventure pleine de chaleur et de profondeur, où la puissance de sa basse et ses paroles humanistes résonnent plus que jamais.

Figure emblématique du reggae roots féminin originaire de Trinité-et-Tobago, Queen Omega se distingue par sa voix puissante et son toast incisif. Son style musical fusionne habilement les influences soul et dancehall avec sa spiritualité rastafari. Forte d’albums marquants tel que Freedom Legacy, de collaborations prestigieuses et de textes engagés, elle s’est imposée comme une artiste essentielle de la scène reggae internationale.

Depuis 1998, Groundation mêle reggae roots et jazz avec une virtuosité inégalée. Leur dernier album, enregistré en analogique aux mythiques ICP Studios, promet une expérience sonore pure et intense. Ne manquez pas leur performance explosive, où énergie et groove vous feront vibrer !Tout public

.

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Clinton Fearon, a reggae icon and former member of the Gladiators, combines roots reggae with a committed message, with collaborations including Alpha Blondy and Mike Love. His new album, Jah is Love, promises an adventure full of warmth and depth, where the power of his bass and his humanist lyrics resonate more than ever.

An emblematic figure of female roots reggae from Trinidad and Tobago, Queen Omega stands out for her powerful voice and incisive toast. Her musical style skilfully fuses soul and dancehall influences with her Rastafarian spirituality. With landmark albums such as Freedom Legacy, prestigious collaborations and committed lyrics, she has established herself as an essential artist on the international reggae scene.

Since 1998, Groundation has been blending roots reggae and jazz with unrivalled virtuosity. Their latest album, recorded in analog at the legendary ICP Studios, promises a pure and intense sonic experience. Don’t miss their explosive performance, where energy and groove will thrill you!

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Clinton Fearon, Reggae-Ikone und ehemaliges Mitglied der Gladiators, verbindet Roots-Reggae und engagierte Botschaften mit Kollaborationen wie Alpha Blondy und Mike Love. Sein neues Album Jah is Love verspricht ein Abenteuer voller Wärme und Tiefe, in dem die Kraft seines Basses und seine humanistischen Texte mehr denn je widerhallen.

Queen Omega, eine weibliche Roots-Reggae-Ikone aus Trinidad und Tobago, zeichnet sich durch ihre kraftvolle Stimme und ihren prägnanten Toast aus. In ihrem Musikstil verschmilzt sie gekonnt Soul- und Dancehall-Einflüsse mit ihrer Rastafari-Spiritualität. Mit Alben wie Freedom Legacy, namhaften Kollaborationen und engagierten Texten hat sie sich als eine der wichtigsten Künstlerinnen der internationalen Reggae-Szene etabliert.

Seit 1998 verbindet Groundation Roots-Reggae und Jazz mit einer unvergleichlichen Virtuosität. Ihr neuestes Album, das in den legendären ICP Studios analog aufgenommen wurde, verspricht ein reines und intensives Klangerlebnis. Verpassen Sie nicht ihre explosive Performance, bei der Energie und Groove Sie mitreißen werden!

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Clinton Fearon, icona del reggae ed ex membro dei Gladiators, combina il roots reggae con un messaggio di impegno, collaborando con artisti del calibro di Alpha Blondy e Mike Love. Il suo nuovo album, Jah is Love, promette un’avventura piena di calore e profondità, dove la potenza del suo basso e i suoi testi umanistici risuonano più che mai.

Figura iconica del roots reggae femminile di Trinidad e Tobago, Queen Omega si distingue per la sua voce potente e il suo brindisi incisivo. Il suo stile musicale fonde abilmente influenze soul e dancehall con la sua spiritualità rastafariana. Con album di riferimento come Freedom Legacy, collaborazioni prestigiose e testi impegnati, si è affermata come artista essenziale sulla scena reggae internazionale.

Dal 1998, i Groundation fondono roots reggae e jazz con un virtuosismo senza pari. Il loro ultimo album, registrato in analogico nei leggendari ICP Studios, promette un’esperienza sonora pura e intensa. Non perdetevi la loro performance esplosiva, ricca di energia e di groove!

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Clinton Fearon, icono del reggae y antiguo miembro de los Gladiators, combina el reggae de raíces con un mensaje de compromiso, trabajando con artistas de la talla de Alpha Blondy y Mike Love. Su nuevo álbum, Jah is Love, promete una aventura llena de calidez y profundidad, donde la potencia de su bajo y sus letras humanistas resuenan más que nunca.

Figura icónica del roots reggae femenino de Trinidad y Tobago, Queen Omega destaca por su potente voz y su incisivo brindis. Su estilo musical fusiona hábilmente influencias del soul y el dancehall con su espiritualidad rastafari. Con álbumes emblemáticos como Freedom Legacy, prestigiosas colaboraciones y letras comprometidas, se ha consolidado como una artista esencial en la escena reggae internacional.

Desde 1998, Groundation fusiona el reggae roots y el jazz con un virtuosismo sin igual. Su último álbum, grabado en formato analógico en los legendarios estudios ICP, promete una experiencia sónica pura e intensa. No se pierda su explosiva actuación, repleta de energía y groove

L’événement NJP 2025 Clinton Fearon Queen Omega & The Royal Souls Groundation Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par DESTINATION NANCY