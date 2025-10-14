NJP 2025 DJ Hyperlax NCY Milky Band Scène Magic Nancy

NJP 2025 DJ Hyperlax NCY Milky Band Scène Magic Nancy mardi 14 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 DJ Hyperlax NCY Milky Band

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif :

Date :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-10-14 23:30:00

fin : 2025-10-14

Date(s) :

2025-10-14

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soirée Nu Jazz

DJ Hyperlax, Toulousain installé à Nancy, est un selector pointu, manager de BMM Records, collectionneur de vinyles et ex-animateur radio. Expert en dance music underground, il séduit depuis 2019 les clubbers exigeants, de Paris à Tokyo, en passant par Sète et Nancy Jazz Pulsations, offrant une expérience unique entre old-school et nouveautés.

NCY Milky Band, collectif nancéien à géométrie variable déjà venu électriser Nancy Jazz Pulsations, revient en 2025 avec un album studio électronique et psychédélique. Après avoir dévoilé des extraits au Worldwide Festival, leur nouvel opus marque une rupture avec le jazz, explorant post-rock, trip-hop et rave, dans un processus créatif évoluant des jams à l’assemblage numérique.Tout public

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Nu Jazz Evening

DJ Hyperlax, from Toulouse and based in Nancy, is a cutting-edge selector, manager of BMM Records, vinyl collector and former radio host. An expert in underground dance music, since 2019 he has been seducing demanding clubbers from Paris to Tokyo, via Sète and Nancy Jazz Pulsations, offering a unique experience between old-school and new.

NCY Milky Band, the Nancy-based variable-geometry collective that has already electrified Nancy Jazz Pulsations, returns in 2025 with a psychedelic, electronic studio album. After unveiling extracts at the Worldwide Festival, their new opus marks a break with jazz, exploring post-rock, trip-hop and rave, in a creative process evolving from jams to digital assembly.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Nu Jazz Abend

DJ Hyperlax, ein in Nancy lebender Toulouser, ist ein scharfer Selector, Manager von BMM Records, Vinylsammler und ehemaliger Radiomoderator. Als Experte für Underground-Dance-Musik verführt er seit 2019 anspruchsvolle Clubber von Paris bis Tokio, über Sète und Nancy Jazz Pulsations und bietet ein einzigartiges Erlebnis zwischen Oldschool und Neuem.

NCY Milky Band, ein Kollektiv aus Nancy mit variabler Geometrie, das bereits Nancy Jazz Pulsations elektrisiert hat, kehrt im Jahr 2025 mit einem elektronischen und psychedelischen Studioalbum zurück. Nach einer ersten Kostprobe beim Worldwide Festival bricht das neue Werk mit dem Jazz und erkundet Post-Rock, Trip-Hop und Rave in einem kreativen Prozess, der sich von Jams bis hin zu digitaler Montage entwickelt.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Serata Nu Jazz

DJ Hyperlax, originario di Tolosa e residente a Nancy, è un selezionatore all’avanguardia, manager di BMM Records, collezionista di vinili ed ex conduttore radiofonico. Esperto di musica dance underground, dal 2019 seduce i clubbers più esigenti da Parigi a Tokyo, passando per Sète e Nancy Jazz Pulsations, offrendo un’esperienza unica che combina vecchia scuola e nuovo.

NCY Milky Band, il collettivo di Nancy a geometria variabile che ha già elettrizzato Nancy Jazz Pulsations, torna nel 2025 con un album in studio elettronico e psichedelico. Dopo aver presentato alcuni estratti al Worldwide Festival, la loro nuova opera segna una rottura con il jazz, esplorando il post-rock, il trip-hop e il rave, in un processo creativo che si evolve dalle jam session all’assemblaggio digitale.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Velada Nu Jazz

DJ Hyperlax, originario de Toulouse y afincado en Nancy, es un selector de vanguardia, gerente de BMM Records, coleccionista de vinilos y antiguo locutor de radio. Experto en música de baile underground, desde 2019 seduce a clubbers exigentes de París a Tokio, pasando por Sète y Nancy Jazz Pulsations, ofreciendo una experiencia única que combina old-school y new.

NCY Milky Band, el colectivo de Nancy de geometría variable que ya electrizó Nancy Jazz Pulsations, vuelve en 2025 con un álbum de estudio electrónico y psicodélico. Tras desvelar extractos en el Worldwide Festival, su nuevo opus marca una ruptura con el jazz, explorando el post-rock, el trip-hop y el rave, en un proceso creativo que evoluciona de las jam sessions al ensamblaje digital.

