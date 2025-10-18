NJP 2025 Gallowstreet Fanfare Ciocarlia Deluxe Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Samedi 2025-10-18 20:00:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Gallowstreet, brass band venu d’Amsterdam, signe en 2024 un retour marquant avec A Trip Worth Making, un cinquième album mêlant puissance cuivrée, énergie scénique et innovation. Une référence incontournable du genre, déjà reprise par des fanfares du monde entier.

La Fanfare Ciocarlia, originaire du village isolé de Zece Prajini en Roumanie, est une légende des cuivres balkaniques. Connue pour sa vitesse d’exécution fulgurante et son groove mêlant traditions tziganes et funk oriental, elle enflamme les scènes du monde entier. Héritiers d’un savoir-faire ancestral, ses musiciens font revivre une musique restée intacte grâce à l’isolement de leur village.

Treize ans après Polishing Peanuts, Deluxe revient avec un 7¿ album à leur image intense, contrasté et joyeusement incontrôlable. Entre pop-rock, reggae hip-hop et variété brésilienne. Les six moustachus continuent d’explorer sans limite ! Inséparables depuis l’enfance, ils célèbrent leur évolution musicale avec un nouvel album à l’énergie débordante.Tout public

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Gallowstreet, a brass band from Amsterdam, makes a remarkable comeback in 2024 with A Trip Worth Making, a fifth album combining brassy power, stage energy and innovation. An essential reference in the genre, already covered by brass bands the world over.

Fanfare Ciocarlia, from the remote Romanian village of Zece Prajini, is a Balkan brass legend. Renowned for their dazzling speed and groove blending gypsy traditions and oriental funk, they set stages all over the world alight. Heirs to ancestral know-how, their musicians revive a music that has remained intact thanks to the isolation of their village.

Thirteen years after Polishing Peanuts, Deluxe return with a 7¿ album in their image: intense, contrasting and joyously uncontrollable. Somewhere between pop-rock, hip-hop reggae and Brazilian variety. The six mustachians continue to explore without limits! Inseparable since childhood, they celebrate their musical evolution with a new album of boundless energy.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Gallowstreet, eine Brass Band aus Amsterdam, meldet sich 2024 mit A Trip Worth Making zurück, einem fünften Album, auf dem sich Blechbläser, Bühnenenergie und Innovation vereinen. Ein Meilenstein des Genres, der bereits von Blaskapellen auf der ganzen Welt gecovert wurde.

Die Fanfare Ciocarlia aus dem abgelegenen Dorf Zece Prajini in Rumänien ist eine Legende unter den Balkanbläsern. Bekannt für ihre blitzschnelle Aufführungspraxis und ihren Groove, der Zigeunertraditionen mit orientalischem Funk verbindet, begeistert sie die Bühnen der ganzen Welt. Die Musiker sind Erben eines überlieferten Wissens und lassen eine Musik wieder aufleben, die dank der Abgeschiedenheit ihres Dorfes intakt geblieben ist.

Dreizehn Jahre nach Polishing Peanuts kehren Deluxe mit einem Album zurück, das ihrem Image entspricht: intensiv, kontrastreich und fröhlich unkontrolliert. Zwischen Pop-Rock, Hip-Hop-Reggae und brasilianischer Vielfalt. Die sechs Schnurrbärte erforschen weiter ohne Grenzen! Sie sind seit ihrer Kindheit unzertrennlich und feiern ihre musikalische Entwicklung mit einem neuen Album voller unbändiger Energie.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

I Gallowstreet, una brass band di Amsterdam, fanno un ritorno straordinario nel 2024 con A Trip Worth Making, un quinto album che unisce ottoni potenti, energia scenica e innovazione. Un riferimento imprescindibile nel genere, già coverizzato da brass band di tutto il mondo.

La Fanfara Ciocarlia, proveniente dal remoto villaggio di Zece Prajini in Romania, è una leggenda degli ottoni balcanici. Rinomati per la loro velocità impressionante e per il groove che fonde le tradizioni gitane con il funk orientale, infiammano i palchi di tutto il mondo. Eredi di un know-how ancestrale, i suoi musicisti fanno rivivere una musica rimasta intatta grazie all’isolamento del loro villaggio.

Tredici anni dopo Polishing Peanuts, i Deluxe tornano con un settimo album a loro immagine e somiglianza: intenso, contrastato e gioiosamente incontrollabile. A metà strada tra pop-rock, hip-hop reggae e varietà brasiliana. I sei baffuti continuano a esplorare senza limiti! Inseparabili fin dall’infanzia, celebrano la loro evoluzione musicale con un nuovo album di sconfinata energia.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Gallowstreet, banda de metal de Ámsterdam, vuelve a la carga en 2024 con A Trip Worth Making, un quinto álbum que combina metales potentes, energía escénica e innovación. Una referencia esencial en el género, ya versionada por bandas de metal de todo el mundo.

Fanfare Ciocarlia, de la remota aldea de Zece Prajini, en Rumanía, es una leyenda del metal balcánico. Célebres por su velocidad vertiginosa y un groove que mezcla tradiciones gitanas y funk oriental, incendian los escenarios de todo el mundo. Herederos de un saber hacer ancestral, sus músicos reviven una música que ha permanecido intacta gracias al aislamiento de su pueblo.

Trece años después de Polishing Peanuts, Deluxe regresan con un 7º álbum a su imagen: intenso, contrastado y alegremente incontenible. A medio camino entre el pop-rock, el hip-hop reggae y la variedad brasileña. ¡Los seis bigotudos siguen explorando sin límites! Inseparables desde la infancia, celebran su evolución musical con un nuevo álbum de energía desbordante.

