NJP 2025 Jeanne Michard Latin Quintet Antonio Lizana Nancy lundi 13 octobre 2025.

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Première représentation

Révélation Prix Frank Ténot des Victoires du Jazz 2024, Jeanne Michard, saxophoniste et compositrice, mêle jazz, musique latine et influences du monde. Présente sur la scène française et internationale, elle collabore avec de nombreux artistes et collectifs. Elle revient bien entourée avec Entre Las Flores, un album autour du jazz afro-cubain, affirmant sa position d’étoile montante du jazz français.

Line Up

Jeanne Michard saxophone ténor et chant Clément Simon piano et chant Maurizio Congiu contrebasse et chant Pedro Barrios percussions et chant Natascha Rogers percussions et chant.

Deuxième représentation

Antonio Lizana, figure emblématique du jazz flamenco contemporain. Il fusionne avec brio le chant andalou et le saxophone. Entouré de son quintet, il revisite les palos du flamenco avec une approche vibrante où la joie et le jazz ne font qu’un. Sur scène, palmas, jaleos et chants gaditans s’entrelacent dans une énergie contagieuse pour un voyage inoubliable !

Line Up

Antonio Lizana chant et saxophone David Sancho piano, clavier et chœurs Arin Keshishi basse électrique Shayan Fathi batterie El Mawi de Cadiz danse flamenco et chœurs.

Détails de tous les tarifs sur le site internet.Tout public

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

First performance:

« Révélation Prix Frank Ténot » at the Victoires du Jazz 2024, saxophonist and composer Jeanne Michard blends jazz, Latin music and world influences. A fixture on the French and international scenes, she collaborates with numerous artists and collectives. She is back with Entre Las Flores, an album based on Afro-Cuban jazz, confirming her position as a rising star on the French jazz scene.

Line Up

Jeanne Michard: tenor saxophone and vocals Clément Simon: piano and vocals Maurizio Congiu: double bass and vocals Pedro Barrios: percussion and vocals Natascha Rogers: percussion and vocals.

Second performance:

Antonio Lizana, a leading figure in contemporary flamenco jazz. He brilliantly fuses Andalusian song and saxophone. Surrounded by his quintet, he revisits the « palos » of flamenco with a vibrant approach in which joy and jazz become one. On stage, palmas, jaleos and Gaditan songs intertwine in a contagious energy for an unforgettable journey!

Line Up

Antonio Lizana: vocals and saxophone David Sancho: piano, keyboard and backing vocals Arin Keshishi: electric bass Shayan Fathi: drums El Mawi de Cadiz: flamenco dance and backing vocals.

Details of all prices on the website.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Erste Aufführung

» Révélation Prix Frank Ténot » der Victoires du Jazz 2024, Jeanne Michard, Saxophonistin und Komponistin, vermischt Jazz, lateinamerikanische Musik und Einflüsse aus aller Welt. Sie ist auf der französischen und internationalen Bühne präsent und arbeitet mit zahlreichen Künstlern und Kollektiven zusammen. Mit Entre Las Flores, einem Album rund um den afro-kubanischen Jazz, kehrt sie in bester Gesellschaft zurück und bestätigt ihre Position als aufsteigender Stern des französischen Jazz.

Line Up:

Jeanne Michard: Tenorsaxophon und Gesang Clément Simon: Klavier und Gesang Maurizio Congiu: Kontrabass und Gesang Pedro Barrios: Perkussion und Gesang Natascha Rogers: Perkussion und Gesang.

Zweite Vorstellung

Antonio Lizana, eine Symbolfigur des zeitgenössischen Flamenco-Jazz. Er verschmilzt auf brillante Weise den andalusischen Gesang mit dem Saxophon. Zusammen mit seinem Quintett interpretiert er die « Palos » des Flamenco mit einem vibrierenden Ansatz neu, bei dem Freude und Jazz eins werden. Auf der Bühne verschmelzen Palmas, Jaleos und Gaditan-Gesänge in einer ansteckenden Energie zu einer unvergesslichen Reise!

Line Up:

Antonio Lizana: Gesang und Saxophon David Sancho: Klavier, Keyboard und Gesang Arin Keshishi: E-Bass Shayan Fathi: Schlagzeug El Mawi de Cadiz: Flamenco-Tanz und Gesang.

Details zu allen Preisen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Prima rappresentazione:

vincitrice del « Révélation Prix Frank Ténot » ai Victoires du Jazz 2024, la sassofonista e compositrice Jeanne Michard fonde jazz, musica latina e influenze mondiali. Presenza fissa sulle scene francesi e internazionali, ha collaborato con numerosi artisti e gruppi. È tornata con Entre Las Flores, un album basato sul jazz afro-cubano, confermando la sua posizione di stella nascente della scena jazz francese.

Formazione

Jeanne Michard: sassofono tenore e voce Clément Simon: pianoforte e voce Maurizio Congiu: contrabbasso e voce Pedro Barrios: percussioni e voce Natascha Rogers: percussioni e voce.

Seconda esibizione:

Antonio Lizana, figura di spicco del flamenco jazz contemporaneo. Fonde brillantemente il canto andaluso e il sassofono. Circondato dal suo quintetto, rivisita i « palos » del flamenco con un approccio vibrante in cui gioia e jazz diventano un tutt’uno. Sul palco, palmas, jaleos e canzoni gaditane si intrecciano in un’energia contagiosa per un viaggio indimenticabile!

Line Up

Antonio Lizana: voce e sassofono David Sancho: pianoforte, tastiera e cori Arin Keshishi: basso elettrico Shayan Fathi: batteria El Mawi de Cadiz: danza flamenca e cori.

I dettagli di tutti i prezzi sono disponibili sul sito web.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Primera representación:

la saxofonista y compositora Jeanne Michard, galardonada con el « Révélation Prix Frank Ténot » en los premios Victoires du Jazz 2024, mezcla jazz, música latina e influencias del mundo. Habitual de la escena francesa e internacional, ha colaborado con numerosos artistas y grupos. Vuelve con Entre Las Flores, un álbum basado en el jazz afrocubano, que confirma su posición de estrella emergente en la escena del jazz francés.

Formación

Jeanne Michard: saxo tenor y voz Clément Simon: piano y voz Maurizio Congiu: contrabajo y voz Pedro Barrios: percusión y voz Natascha Rogers: percusión y voz.

Segunda actuación:

Antonio Lizana, figura destacada del flamenco jazz contemporáneo. Fusiona con brillantez el cante andaluz y el saxofón. Rodeado de su quinteto, revisita los « palos » del flamenco con un enfoque vibrante en el que alegría y jazz se hacen uno. En el escenario, palmas, jaleos y cantes gaditanos se entrelazan en una energía contagiosa ¡para un viaje inolvidable!

Formación

Antonio Lizana: cante y saxofón David Sancho: piano, teclado y coros Arin Keshishi: bajo eléctrico Shayan Fathi: batería El Mawi de Cádiz: baile flamenco y coros.

Detalles de todos los precios en el sitio web.

