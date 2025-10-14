NJP 2025 KaS Product The Limiñanas Morcheeba Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-10-14 21:30:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soirée Rock Indé / Trip Hop:

KaS Product, duo culte de la scène post-punk électronique des années 80, renaît en 2021 sous l’impulsion de Mona Soyoc. Devenu un power trio basé à Rennes, le groupe revisite ses classiques avec une énergie organique, séduisant les fans de longue date et un nouveau public. Oscillant entre passé et futur, KaS Product continue d’électriser les scènes.

The Limiñanas, couple rock emblématique, fusionnent rock sixties, psychédélisme et influences cinématographiques. Avec leur album Faded, ils rendent hommage aux actrices oubliées, explorant le sordide Hollywood et l’éphémère, à travers une narration hybride, créant ainsi un univers entre garage-punk et moments contemplatifs.

Morcheeba célèbre 30 ans de musique avec Escape The Chaos, un 11¿ album où trip-hop, soul et électro organique s’entrelacent magnifiquement. Entre envolées orchestrales et beats hypnotiques, Morcheeba reste toujours fidèle à son essence, en offrant un havre de douceur et d’émotion à son public.Tout public

Chapiteau de la Pépinière Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Indie Rock / Trip Hop evening:

KaS Product, cult duo of the 80s electronic post-punk scene, is reborn in 2021 under the impetus of Mona Soyoc. Now a power trio based in Rennes, the band revisits its classics with organic energy, winning over long-time fans and a new audience alike. Oscillating between past and future, KaS Product continues to electrify stages.

The Limiñanas, an iconic rock couple, fuse sixties rock, psychedelia and cinematic influences. With their album Faded, they pay tribute to forgotten actresses, exploring sordid Hollywood and the ephemeral through a hybrid narrative, creating a universe between garage-punk and contemplative moments.

Morcheeba celebrates 30 years of music with Escape The Chaos, an 11¿ album in which trip-hop, soul and organic electro intertwine magnificently. Between orchestral flights of fancy and hypnotic beats, Morcheeba remains true to its essence, offering its audience a haven of gentleness and emotion.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Indie Rock / Trip Hop Abend:

KaS Product, das Kult-Duo der elektronischen Post-Punk-Szene der 80er Jahre, wurde 2021 von Mona Soyoc wiederbelebt. Als Power-Trio mit Sitz in Rennes überarbeitet die Band ihre Klassiker mit organischer Energie und begeistert damit alte Fans und ein neues Publikum. Zwischen Vergangenheit und Zukunft pendelnd, elektrisiert KaS Product weiterhin die Bühnen.

The Limiñanas sind ein ikonisches Rockpaar, das Sixties-Rock, Psychedelia und filmische Einflüsse miteinander verschmelzen lässt. Mit ihrem Album Faded zollen sie vergessenen Schauspielerinnen Tribut, erforschen das schmutzige Hollywood und die Vergänglichkeit durch eine hybride Erzählweise und erschaffen so ein Universum zwischen Garage-Punk und kontemplativen Momenten.

Morcheeba feiert 30 Jahre Musik mit Escape The Chaos, einem 11¿ Album, auf dem Trip-Hop, Soul und organischer Elektro auf wunderbare Weise miteinander verwoben sind. Zwischen orchestralen Höhenflügen und hypnotischen Beats bleibt Morcheeba seinem Wesen treu und bietet seinem Publikum eine Oase der Sanftheit und der Emotionen.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Serata Indie Rock / Trip Hop:

KaS Product, duo di culto della scena post-punk elettronica degli anni ’80, rinasce nel 2021 sotto la guida di Mona Soyoc. Ora un power trio con base a Rennes, il gruppo rivisita i suoi classici con energia organica, conquistando i fan di lunga data e un nuovo pubblico. Oscillando tra passato e futuro, i KaS Product continuano a elettrizzare i palchi.

I Limiñanas, un duo rock iconico, fondono rock anni Sessanta, psichedelia e influenze cinematografiche. Con il loro album Faded, rendono omaggio alle attrici dimenticate, esplorando la sordida Hollywood e l’effimero attraverso una narrazione ibrida, creando un universo tra garage-punk e momenti contemplativi.

I Morcheeba festeggiano 30 anni di musica con Escape The Chaos, un album di 11¿ in cui trip-hop, soul ed electro organica si intrecciano magnificamente. Tra voli orchestrali di fantasia e ritmi ipnotici, i Morcheeba rimangono fedeli alla loro essenza, offrendo ai loro fan un’oasi di dolcezza ed emozione.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Velada Indie Rock / Trip Hop:

KaS Product, dúo de culto de la escena electrónica post-punk de los años 80, renace en 2021 bajo la batuta de Mona Soyoc. Convertido en un power trío afincado en Rennes, el grupo revisita sus clásicos con energía orgánica, conquistando tanto a los fans de siempre como a un público nuevo. Oscilando entre el pasado y el futuro, KaS Product sigue electrizando los escenarios.

Las Limiñanas, dúo icónico del rock, fusionan rock de los sesenta, psicodelia e influencias cinematográficas. En su álbum Faded, rinden homenaje a actrices olvidadas, explorando el Hollywood sórdido y lo efímero a través de una narrativa híbrida, creando un universo a medio camino entre el garage-punk y los momentos contemplativos.

Morcheeba celebran 30 años de música con Escape The Chaos, un álbum de 11¿ donde el trip-hop, el soul y el electro orgánico se entrelazan magníficamente. Entre vuelos orquestales y ritmos hipnóticos, Morcheeba se mantiene fiel a su esencia, ofreciendo a sus fans un remanso de dulzura y emoción.

