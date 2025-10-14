NJP 2025 Lash & Grey Guillaume Poncelet Nancy

NJP 2025 Lash & Grey Guillaume Poncelet Nancy mardi 14 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Lash & Grey Guillaume Poncelet

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-10-14 21:30:00

fin : 2025-10-14

Date(s) :

2025-10-14

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soirée Jazz & Néo-classique

Le duo slovaque Lash & Grey s’est rapidement imposé sur la scène jazz internationale depuis 2020, se produisant notamment au Carnegie Hall et sur ARTE TV. Remarquée comme finaliste du Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition, Kristin Lash révèle un talent vocal exceptionnel. Autonomes et ayant déjà conquis 11 pays en 2023, ils représentent une nouvelle vague de jazz à suivre attentivement.

L’élégance néo-classique rencontre la sensibilité de la chanson. Compositeur et multi-instrumentiste salué pour ses créations introspectives, il a notamment collaboré avec Gaël Faye et réalisé l’album Paradis de Ben Mazué. Sur scène, attendez-vous à un voyage sonore entre Ravel et Philip Glass.Tout public

.

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Jazz & Neo-classical evening

Slovakian duo Lash & Grey have been rapidly establishing themselves on the international jazz scene since 2020, performing at Carnegie Hall and on ARTE TV. Noted as a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition, Kristin Lash reveals exceptional vocal talent. Autonomous and having already conquered 11 countries by 2023, they represent a new wave of jazz to be followed closely.

Neo-classical elegance meets chanson sensibility. A composer and multi-instrumentalist acclaimed for his introspective creations, he has collaborated with Gaël Faye and produced Ben Mazué?s album Paradis. On stage, expect a sonic journey between Ravel and Philip Glass.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Jazz & Neo-Klassik-Abend

Das slowakische Duo Lash & Grey hat sich seit 2020 schnell in der internationalen Jazzszene etabliert und ist unter anderem in der Carnegie Hall und auf ARTE TV aufgetreten. Kristin Lash, die als Finalistin des Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition auffiel, ist ein außergewöhnliches stimmliches Talent. Sie sind eigenständig und haben bis 2023 bereits 11 Länder erobert. Sie repräsentieren eine neue Welle des Jazz, die es aufmerksam zu verfolgen gilt.

Neoklassische Eleganz trifft auf die Sensibilität des Chansons. Der Komponist und Multiinstrumentalist, der für seine introspektiven Kreationen gelobt wird, hat unter anderem mit Gaël Faye zusammengearbeitet und das Album « Paradis » von Ben Mazué produziert. Auf der Bühne können Sie sich auf eine Klangreise zwischen Ravel und Philip Glass freuen.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Serata jazz e neoclassica:

Il duo slovacco Lash & Grey si è rapidamente affermato sulla scena jazzistica internazionale dal 2020, esibendosi alla Carnegie Hall e su ARTE TV. Kristin Lash, finalista al Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition, rivela un talento vocale eccezionale. Autonomi e che hanno già conquistato 11 Paesi nel 2023, rappresentano una nuova ondata di jazz da seguire con attenzione.

L’eleganza neoclassica incontra la sensibilità della chanson. Compositore e polistrumentista acclamato per le sue creazioni introspettive, ha collaborato con Gaël Faye e prodotto l’album Paradis di Ben Mazué. Sul palco ci si aspetta un viaggio sonoro tra Ravel e Philip Glass.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Velada de jazz y neoclásica

El dúo eslovaco Lash & Grey se ha establecido rápidamente en la escena internacional del jazz desde 2020, actuando en el Carnegie Hall y en ARTE TV. Kristin Lash, finalista del concurso Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition, revela un talento vocal excepcional. Autónomos y habiendo conquistado ya 11 países en 2023, representan una nueva ola de jazz que hay que seguir de cerca.

La elegancia neoclásica se une a la sensibilidad chanson. Compositor y multiinstrumentista aclamado por sus creaciones introspectivas, ha colaborado con Gaël Faye y producido el álbum Paradis de Ben Mazué. En el escenario, le espera un viaje sonoro entre Ravel y Philip Glass.

L’événement NJP 2025 Lash & Grey Guillaume Poncelet Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par DESTINATION NANCY