NJP 2025 Mathieu Boogaerts Henri Salvador est un Voyou Nancy

NJP 2025 Mathieu Boogaerts Henri Salvador est un Voyou Nancy samedi 11 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Mathieu Boogaerts Henri Salvador est un Voyou

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Première représentation

Mathieu Boogaerts explore depuis plus de 25 ans une chanson minimaliste et poétique, entre pop délicate et groove feutré. Avec Grand Piano, il troque sa guitare pour le piano, offrant des chansons épurées où sa voix douce et ses mots dévoilent une sincérité lumineuse, entre fragilité et élégance.

Line Up

Mathieu Boogaerts chant et guitare Elise Blanchard ou Sarah Datcharry basse Vincent Mougel guitare et clavier Jean Thévenin batterie.

Deuxième représentation

Auteur, compositeur et interprète, Voyou tisse un pont entre chanson française, jazz, bossa nova et influences sud-américaines. Avec son nouvel album, il rend hommage à Henri Salvador à travers une relecture intime et mélancolique de ses classiques et de pépites méconnues. Entouré d’une douzaine de musiciens, il propose un spectacle inédit, rare et absolument enthousiasmant !

Line Up

Thibaud Voyou trompette, chant Jean Thevenin batterie et chœur Laure Sanchez basse électrique, synthé basse et chœur Grégoire Letouvet piano, clavier et chœur Nina Tonji guitare Nils Wekstein percussions et chœur TBC trompette Mathilde Fèvre cor Jessica Simon trombone Léa Ciechelski saxophone alto et flûte Thibaud Merle saxophone ténor et flûte Corentin Giniaux saxophone ténor, clarinette et clarinette basse.

Détails de tous les tarifs sur le site internet.Tout public

.

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 31 25 poirel@nancy.fr

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

First performance:

For over 25 years, Mathieu Boogaerts has been exploring minimalist, poetic song, between delicate pop and hushed groove. With Grand Piano, he swaps his guitar for the piano, offering pared-down songs in which his gentle voice and words reveal a luminous sincerity, between fragility and elegance.

Line Up

Mathieu Boogaerts: vocals and guitar Elise Blanchard or Sarah Datcharry: bass Vincent Mougel: guitar and keyboard Jean Thévenin: drums.

Second performance:

Author, composer and performer, Voyou weaves a bridge between French chanson, jazz, bossa nova and South American influences. On his new album, he pays tribute to Henri Salvador with an intimate, melancholy rereading of his classics and little-known nuggets. Surrounded by a dozen musicians, he puts on an original, rare and absolutely thrilling show!

Line Up

Thibaud Voyou: trumpet, vocals Jean Thevenin: drums and backing vocals Laure Sanchez: electric bass, synth bass and backing vocals Grégoire Letouvet: piano, keyboard and backing vocals Nina Tonji: guitar Nils Wekstein: percussion and backing vocals TBC: trumpet Nils Wekstein: percussion and backing vocals Grégoire Letouvet: piano, keyboard and backing vocalstBC: trumpet Mathilde Fèvre: French horn Jessica Simon: trombone Léa Ciechelski: alto saxophone and flute Thibaud Merle: tenor saxophone and flute Corentin Giniaux: tenor saxophone, clarinet and bass clarinet.

Details of all prices on the website.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Erste Aufführung

Mathieu Boogaerts erkundet seit über 25 Jahren einen minimalistischen und poetischen Chanson zwischen zartem Pop und gedämpftem Groove. Mit Grand Piano tauscht er die Gitarre gegen das Klavier ein und bietet schlichte Lieder, in denen seine sanfte Stimme und seine Worte eine leuchtende Aufrichtigkeit zwischen Zerbrechlichkeit und Eleganz offenbaren.

Line Up:

Mathieu Boogaerts: Gesang und Gitarre Elise Blanchard oder Sarah Datcharry: Bass Vincent Mougel: Gitarre und Keyboard Jean Thévenin: Schlagzeug.

Zweite Vorstellung

Der Autor, Komponist und Interpret Voyou schlägt eine Brücke zwischen französischem Chanson, Jazz, Bossa Nova und südamerikanischen Einflüssen. Mit seinem neuen Album ehrt er Henri Salvador durch eine intime und melancholische Neuinterpretation seiner Klassiker und unbekannter Nuggets. Umgeben von einem Dutzend Musikern bietet er eine völlig neue, seltene und absolut begeisternde Show!

Line Up:

Thibaud Voyou: Trompete, Gesang Jean Thevenin: Schlagzeug und Gesang Laure Sanchez: E-Bass, Synthesizer-Bass und Gesang Grégoire Letouvet: Klavier, Keyboard und Gesang Nina Tonji: Gitarre Nils Wekstein: Perkussion und Gesang Grégoire Letouvet: Klavier, Keyboard und Gesang Nina Tonji: Gitarre Nils Wekstein: Perkussion und GesangtBC Trompete Mathilde Fèvre Horn Jessica Simon Posaune Léa Ciechelski Altsaxophon und Flöte Thibaud Merle Tenorsaxophon und Flöte Corentin Giniaux Tenorsaxophon, Klarinette und Bassklarinette.

Details zu allen Tarifen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Prima rappresentazione:

Mathieu Boogaerts esplora da oltre 25 anni uno stile di canzone minimalista e poetico, a metà strada tra il pop delicato e il groove sommesso. Con Grand Piano, sostituisce la chitarra al pianoforte, proponendo canzoni ridotte in cui la sua voce e le sue parole rivelano una luminosa sincerità, tra fragilità ed eleganza.

Line Up

Mathieu Boogaerts: voce e chitarra Elise Blanchard o Sarah Datcharry: basso Vincent Mougel: chitarra e tastiera Jean Thévenin: batteria.

Seconda esibizione:

Autore, compositore e interprete, Voyou tesse un ponte tra la chanson francese, il jazz, la bossa nova e le influenze sudamericane. Nel suo nuovo album, rende omaggio a Henri Salvador con una rilettura intima e malinconica dei suoi classici e di pepite poco conosciute. Circondato da una dozzina di musicisti, mette in scena uno spettacolo originale, raro e assolutamente emozionante!

Formazione

Thibaud Voyou: tromba, voce Jean Thevenin: batteria e cori Laure Sanchez: basso elettrico, synth bass e cori Grégoire Letouvet: pianoforte, tastiera e cori Nina Tonji: chitarra Nils Wekstein: percussioni e cori TBC: tromba Nils Wekstein: percussioni e cori Nina Tonji: chitarratBC: tromba Mathilde Fèvre: corno Jessica Simon: trombone Léa Ciechelski: sassofono contralto e flauto Thibaud Merle: sassofono tenore e flauto Corentin Giniaux: sassofono tenore, clarinetto e clarinetto basso.

I dettagli di tutti i prezzi sono disponibili sul sito web.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Primera actuación:

Mathieu Boogaerts lleva más de 25 años explorando un estilo de canción minimalista y poético, a medio camino entre el pop delicado y el groove silencioso. Con Grand Piano, cambia la guitarra por el piano y propone canciones depuradas en las que su voz suave y sus palabras revelan una sinceridad luminosa, entre la fragilidad y la elegancia.

Formación

Mathieu Boogaerts: voz y guitarra Elise Blanchard o Sarah Datcharry: bajo Vincent Mougel: guitarra y teclado Jean Thévenin: batería.

Segunda actuación:

Autor, compositor e intérprete, Voyou teje un puente entre la chanson francesa, el jazz, la bossa nova y las influencias sudamericanas. En su nuevo álbum, rinde homenaje a Henri Salvador con una relectura íntima y melancólica de sus clásicos y de pepitas poco conocidas. Rodeado de una docena de músicos, ofrece un espectáculo original, raro y absolutamente emocionante

Alineación

Thibaud Voyou: trompeta, voz Jean Thevenin: batería y coros Laure Sanchez: bajo eléctrico, sinte bajo y coros Grégoire Letouvet: piano, teclado y coros Nina Tonji: guitarra Nils Wekstein: percusión y coros TBC: trompetatBC: trompeta Mathilde Fèvre: trompa Jessica Simon: trombón Léa Ciechelski: saxofón alto y flauta Thibaud Merle: saxofón tenor y flauta Corentin Giniaux: saxofón tenor, clarinete y clarinete bajo.

Detalles de todos los precios en el sitio web.

L’événement NJP 2025 Mathieu Boogaerts Henri Salvador est un Voyou Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par DESTINATION NANCY