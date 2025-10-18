NJP 2025 Persuasive Théo Crocker Nancy

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Samedi 2025-10-18 20:00:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Première représentation :

Le quintet complice et inspiré Persuasive, mené par Jean-Baptiste Berger, séduit par sa musique vibrante aux souffles amples et précis. Son deuxième album ERO est un dialogue métissé entre l’Italie, la Belgique, le Luxembourg et l’Allemagne, où groove et boucles rencontrent les musiques actuelles.

Line Up :

Jean-Baptiste Berger saxophone & compositions

Lorenzo Di Ma guitare

Roman Babik b- piano

Tommaso Montagnani basse

Jérôme Klein batterie

Deuxième représentation

Inventif, flamboyant et toujours en quête de nouvelles sonorités, Theo Croker incarne cette génération d’artistes qui réinventent la Black American Music (BAM). Trompettiste virtuose, compositeur audacieux, producteur inspiré… Il fait exploser les cadres du jazz en y injectant du funk, du hip-hop et des vibrations futuristes.

Line Up

Theo Croker voix, trompette, dj mix

Idris Frederick clavier, piano

Eric Wheeler basse

Miguel Russell batterie

Tout public

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 37 42 42

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

First performance:

The inspiring quintet Persuasive, led by Jean-Baptiste Berger, captivates audiences with their vibrant music, full of precise breaths. Their second album, ERO, is a dialogue between Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany, where groove and loops meet contemporary music.

Line Up :

Jean-Baptiste Berger: saxophone & compositions

Lorenzo Di Ma guitar

Roman Babik b- piano

Tommaso Montagnani bass

Jérôme Klein drums

Second performance:

Inventive, flamboyant and always on the lookout for new sounds, Theo Croker embodies this generation of artists reinventing Black American Music (BAM). Virtuoso trumpeter, audacious composer, inspired producer? He explodes the boundaries of jazz, injecting it with funk, hip-hop and futuristic vibes.

Line Up :

Theo Croker vocals, trumpet, dj mix

Idris Frederick keyboard, piano

Eric Wheeler bass

Miguel Russell drums

Details of all prices on the website.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Erste Aufführung :

Das komplizenhafte und inspirierte Quintett Persuasive, angeführt von Jean-Baptiste Berger, besticht durch seine vibrierende Musik mit weiten und präzisen Atemzügen. Sein zweites Album ERO ist ein gemischter Dialog zwischen Italien, Belgien, Luxemburg und Deutschland, wo Groove und Loops auf aktuelle Musik treffen.

Line Up:

Jean-Baptiste Berger Saxophon & Kompositionen

Lorenzo Di Ma Gitarre

Roman Babik b- Klavier

Tommaso Montagnani Bass

Jérôme Klein Schlagzeug

Zweite Vorstellung :

Theo Croker ist erfinderisch, extravagant und immer auf der Suche nach neuen Klängen. Er verkörpert die Generation von Künstlern, die die Black American Music (BAM) neu erfinden. Virtuoser Trompeter, kühner Komponist, inspirierter Produzent? Er sprengt den Rahmen des Jazz, indem er Funk, Hip-Hop und futuristische Vibes einfließen lässt.

Line Up:

Theo Croker Stimme, Trompete, DJ-Mix

Idris Frederick Keyboard, Klavier

Eric Wheeler Bass

Miguel Russell Schlagzeug

Details zu allen Preisen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Prima esibizione:

L’ispirato quintetto Persuasive, guidato da Jean-Baptiste Berger, affascina il pubblico con la sua musica vibrante, ricca di respiri ampi e precisi. Il loro secondo album, ERO, è un dialogo tra Italia, Belgio, Lussemburgo e Germania, dove groove e loop incontrano la musica contemporanea.

Line Up :

Jean-Baptiste Berger: sassofono e composizioni

Lorenzo Di Ma chitarra

Roman Babik b pianoforte

Tommaso Montagnani basso

Jérôme Klein batteria

Seconda performance:

Inventivo, fiammeggiante e sempre alla ricerca di nuovi suoni, Theo Croker incarna questa generazione di artisti che stanno reinventando la Black American Music (BAM). Trombettista virtuoso, compositore audace, produttore ispirato? Egli fa esplodere i confini del jazz iniettandovi funk, hip-hop e vibrazioni futuristiche.

Formazione :

Theo Croker voce, tromba, dj mix

Idris Frederick tastiera, pianoforte

Eric Wheeler basso

Miguel Russell batteria

I dettagli di tutti i prezzi sono disponibili sul sito web.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Primera actuación:

El inspirado quinteto Persuasive, dirigido por Jean-Baptiste Berger, cautiva al público con su música vibrante, llena de alientos amplios y precisos. Su segundo álbum, ERO, es un diálogo entre Italia, Bélgica, Luxemburgo y Alemania, donde el groove y los loops se encuentran con la música contemporánea.

Formación :

Jean-Baptiste Berger: saxofón y composiciones

Lorenzo Di Ma: guitarra

Roman Babik b- piano

Tommaso Montagnani bajo

Jérôme Klein batería

Segunda actuación:

Inventivo, extravagante y siempre a la búsqueda de nuevos sonidos, Theo Croker encarna a esta generación de artistas que están reinventando la Black American Music (BAM). Trompetista virtuoso, compositor audaz, productor inspirado? Explota los límites del jazz inyectándole funk, hip-hop y vibraciones futuristas.

Alineación :

Theo Croker voz, trompeta, dj mix

Idris Frederick teclado, piano

Eric Wheeler bajo

Miguel Russell batería

Detalles de todos los precios en el sitio web.

