NJP 2025 Pö Def Mama Def Scène Magic Nancy

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-18 23:30:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Pö Productrice, DJ et chanteuse franco-ghanéenne du collectif Nyege Nyege, PÖ livre des sets afrocentrés puissants où se croisent les rythmes de Luanda à São Paulo. Véritable alchimiste sonore, elle fusionne avec audace les sonorités de Luanda, Kingston, Accra et São Paulo, créant un espace unique où les genres se rencontrent et explosent.

Def Mama Def duo sénégalais explosif, réunit Mamy Victory, icône bouillonnante des cultures urbaines, et Defa, ex-Rafa et choriste RnB incontournable de Daara J Family. Leur son puissant mêle racines sénégalaises et vibes internationales, annonçant l’ascension de deux reines prêtes à conquérir la scène mondiale.Tout public

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 40 86

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Pö: Producer, DJ and Franco-Ghanaian singer of the Nyege Nyege collective, PÖ delivers powerful Afrocentric sets where rhythms from Luanda to São Paulo intersect. A true sonic alchemist, she boldly fuses the sounds of Luanda, Kingston, Accra and São Paulo, creating a unique space where genres meet and explode.

Def Mama Def: an explosive Senegalese duo, bringing together Mamy Victory, an ebullient icon of urban culture, and Defa, ex-Rafa and essential RnB backing singer for Daara J Family. Their powerful sound blends Senegalese roots and international vibes, heralding the rise of two queens ready to conquer the world stage.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Pö: Als französisch-ghanaische Produzentin, DJ und Sängerin des Kollektivs Nyege Nyege liefert PÖ kraftvolle afrozentrische Sets, in denen sich die Rhythmen von Luanda bis São Paulo kreuzen. Als wahre Klangalchimistin verschmilzt sie kühn die Klänge von Luanda, Kingston, Accra und São Paulo und schafft so einen einzigartigen Raum, in dem sich die Genres begegnen und explodieren.

Def Mama Def: Das explosive senegalesische Duo vereint Mamy Victory, eine sprudelnde Ikone der urbanen Kulturen, und Defa, Ex-Rafa und unumgänglicher RnB-Chorist der Daara J Family. Ihr kraftvoller Sound verbindet senegalesische Wurzeln mit internationalen Vibes und kündigt den Aufstieg von zwei Königinnen an, die bereit sind, die Weltbühne zu erobern.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Pö: produttore, DJ e cantante franco-ghanese del collettivo Nyege Nyege, PÖ propone potenti set afrocentrici in cui si incontrano i ritmi di Luanda e San Paolo. Vera e propria alchimista sonora, fonde audacemente i suoni di Luanda, Kingston, Accra e São Paulo, creando uno spazio unico dove i generi si incontrano ed esplodono.

Def Mama Def: un duo senegalese esplosivo, che riunisce Mamy Victory, icona spumeggiante della cultura urbana, e Defa, ex-Rafa e cantante di punta della RnB con la Daara J Family. Il loro potente sound fonde le radici senegalesi con le vibrazioni internazionali, preannunciando l’ascesa di due regine pronte a conquistare la scena mondiale.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Pö: Productor, DJ y cantante franco-ghanés del colectivo Nyege Nyege, PÖ ofrece potentes sesiones afrocéntricas en las que confluyen los ritmos de Luanda y São Paulo. Auténtica alquimista sónica, fusiona con audacia los sonidos de Luanda, Kingston, Accra y São Paulo, creando un espacio único donde los géneros se encuentran y explotan.

Def Mama Def: explosivo dúo senegalés que reúne a Mamy Victory, icono burbujeante de la cultura urbana, y Defa, ex-Rafa y corista clave de RnB con Daara J Family. Su potente sonido mezcla las raíces senegalesas con vibraciones internacionales, anunciando el ascenso de dos reinas dispuestas a conquistar el escenario mundial.

