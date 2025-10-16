NJP 2025 Soirée Jazz Manouche Nancy

NJP 2025 Soirée Jazz Manouche Nancy jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Soirée Jazz Manouche

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-10-16 20:00:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Première représentation:

Le Pansch Weiss & Jimmy Hoffmann Quartet réunit deux musiciens manouches lorrains virtuoses, Pansch Weiss et Jimmy Hoffmann. Leur musique, inspirée des maîtres du genre comme Django Reinhardt, est enrichie par Benji Winterstein, rythmicien renommé, et Thierry Chanteloup, contrebassiste expérimenté. Ensemble, ils offrent une musique manouche riche et virtuose, entre tradition et modernité.

Pansch Weiss guitare

Jimmy Hoffmann violon

Benji Winterstein guitare

Thierry Chanteloup contrebasse

Deuxième représentation

Pour leurs 20 ans, Les Doigts de L’Homme célèbrent leur évolution avec Erratic, The Art of Roaming, un double album où le jazz acoustique et l’électrique se rencontrent. Entre virtuosité et liberté créative, ce projet incarne l’identité unique du groupe, où chaque note raconte une histoire de voyage, d’audace et de passion pour le jazz.

Olivier Kikteff guitare

Tanguy Blum contrebasse

Yannick Alcocer guitare

Nazim Aliouche percussions

Benoit Convert guitare

Pierre Rettien batterieTout public

10 rue Baron Louis Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 98 56

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

First performance:

The Pansch Weiss & Jimmy Hoffmann Quartet brings together two virtuoso gypsy musicians from Lorraine, Pansch Weiss and Jimmy Hoffmann. Their music, inspired by such masters of the genre as Django Reinhardt, is enriched by renowned rhythmicist Benji Winterstein and experienced double bassist Thierry Chanteloup. Together, they offer a rich, virtuosic Manouche sound that blends tradition and modernity.

Pansch Weiss: guitar

Jimmy Hoffmann: violin

Benji Winterstein: guitar

Thierry Chanteloup: double bass

Second performance:

For their 20th anniversary, Les Doigts de L?Homme celebrate their evolution with Erratic, The Art of Roaming, a double album where acoustic and electric jazz meet. A blend of virtuosity and creative freedom, this project embodies the band?s unique identity, where every note tells a story of travel, daring and passion for jazz.

Olivier Kikteff: guitar

Tanguy Blum: double bass

Yannick Alcocer: guitar

Nazim Aliouche: percussion

Benoit Convert: guitar

Pierre Rettien: drums

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Erste Aufführung:

Das Pansch Weiss & Jimmy Hoffmann Quartett vereint zwei virtuose Gypsy-Musiker aus Lothringen, Pansch Weiss und Jimmy Hoffmann. Ihre Musik, die von den Meistern des Genres wie Django Reinhardt inspiriert ist, wird durch den renommierten Rhythmiker Benji Winterstein und den erfahrenen Kontrabassisten Thierry Chanteloup bereichert. Gemeinsam bieten sie eine reichhaltige und virtuose Gypsy-Musik zwischen Tradition und Moderne.

Pansch Weiss: Gitarre

Jimmy Hoffmann: Violine

Benji Winterstein: Gitarre

Thierry Chanteloup: Kontrabass

Zweite Vorstellung

Zu ihrem 20. Geburtstag feiern Les Doigts de L’Homme ihre Entwicklung mit Erratic, The Art of Roaming, einem Doppelalbum, auf dem sich akustischer und elektrischer Jazz begegnen. Zwischen Virtuosität und kreativer Freiheit verkörpert dieses Projekt die einzigartige Identität der Band, in der jede Note eine Geschichte von Reisen, Wagemut und der Leidenschaft für den Jazz erzählt.

Olivier Kikteff: Gitarre

Tanguy Blum: Kontrabass

Yannick Alcocer: Gitarre

Nazim Aliouche: Perkussion

Benoit Convert: Gitarre

Pierre Rettien: Schlagzeug

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Prima esibizione:

Il Pansch Weiss & Jimmy Hoffmann Quartet riunisce due virtuosi musicisti gitani della Lorena, Pansch Weiss e Jimmy Hoffmann. La loro musica, ispirata ai maestri del genere come Django Reinhardt, è arricchita da Benji Winterstein, rinomato ritmico, e Thierry Chanteloup, esperto contrabbassista. Insieme, offrono un suono Manouche ricco e virtuoso che fonde tradizione e modernità.

Pansch Weiss: chitarra

Jimmy Hoffmann: violino

Benji Winterstein: chitarra

Thierry Chanteloup: contrabbasso

Seconda esibizione:

Per il loro 20° anniversario, Les Doigts de L’Homme celebrano la loro evoluzione con Erratic, The Art of Roaming, un doppio album in cui si incontrano jazz acustico ed elettrico. Un mix di virtuosismo e libertà creativa, questo progetto incarna l’identità unica del gruppo, dove ogni nota racconta una storia di viaggi, audacia e passione per il jazz.

Olivier Kikteff: chitarra

Tanguy Blum: contrabbasso

Yannick Alcocer: chitarra

Nazim Aliouche: percussioni

Benoit Convert: chitarra

Pierre Rettien: batteria

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Primera actuación:

El cuarteto Pansch Weiss & Jimmy Hoffmann reúne a dos virtuosos músicos gitanos de Lorena, Pansch Weiss y Jimmy Hoffmann. Su música, inspirada en los maestros del género como Django Reinhardt, se enriquece con Benji Winterstein, rítmico de renombre, y Thierry Chanteloup, contrabajista experimentado. Juntos, ofrecen un sonido manouche rico y virtuoso que mezcla tradición y modernidad.

Pansch Weiss: guitarra

Jimmy Hoffmann: violín

Benji Winterstein: guitarra

Thierry Chanteloup: contrabajo

Segunda actuación:

Con motivo de su 20º aniversario, Les Doigts de L’Homme celebran su evolución con Erratic, The Art of Roaming, un doble álbum en el que confluyen el jazz acústico y el eléctrico. Mezcla de virtuosismo y libertad creativa, este proyecto encarna la identidad única del grupo, donde cada nota cuenta una historia de viajes, audacia y pasión por el jazz.

Olivier Kikteff: guitarra

Tanguy Blum: contrabajo

Yannick Alcocer: guitarra

Nazim Aliouche: percusión

Benoit Convert: guitarra

Pierre Rettien: batería

