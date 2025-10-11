NJP 2025 Soso Madness Pamela Gogo Green Scène Magic Nancy

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 23:30:00

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soso Madness vise un but unique faire vibrer la salle avec énergie ! Préparez-vous à un set varié et entraînant, allant de la techno dure à la hard groove, avec même des touches d’eurodance.

Pamela, duo instinctif composé de Samuel Sprent et Simon Quénéa, mixe indie rock, pop, britpop et électro dans un univers vibrant qui rappelle LCD Soundsystem et The Cure. Avec des refrains accrocheurs en anglais, ils lancent leurs premiers morceaux cet automne et assureront les premières parties de Zaho de Sagazan, notamment au MAMA et aux Transmusicales.

Révélé en 2022, GOGO GREEN bouscule la scène électro avec ses sets survitaminés, ses tracks repérés aux quatre coins du globe et un engagement assumé pour l’écologie et le social. Trois ans de résidences incendiaires au Gore/La Gare ont forgé leur réputation dans l’underground parisien. Après avoir retourné les festivals, ils débarquent à NJP préparez-vous, ça va secouer.Tout public

Scène Magic Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Soso Madness has a single goal: to make the hall vibrate with energy! Get ready for a varied and rousing set, ranging from hard techno to hard groove, with even touches of eurodance.

Pamela, the instinctive duo of Samuel Sprent and Simon Quénéa, mix indie rock, pop, Britpop and electro in a vibrant universe reminiscent of LCD Soundsystem and The Cure. With catchy refrains in English, they are launching their first tracks this autumn and will be opening for Zaho de Sagazan, notably at MAMA and Les Transmusicales.

Revealed in 2022, GOGO GREEN are shaking up the electro scene with their supercharged sets, tracks spotted all over the globe and a clear commitment to ecological and social issues. Three years of incendiary residencies at Le Gore/La Gare have forged their reputation in the Paris underground. Now, after a whirlwind tour of the festival circuit, they’re back at NJP: get ready for a bumpy ride!

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Soso Madness verfolgt ein einziges Ziel: den Saal mit Energie zum Beben zu bringen! Machen Sie sich auf ein abwechslungsreiches und mitreißendes Set gefasst, das von hartem Techno bis hin zu harten Grooves reicht und sogar Eurodance-Anleihen enthält.

Pamela, ein instinktives Duo bestehend aus Samuel Sprent und Simon Quénéa, mixt Indierock, Pop, Britpop und Elektro in einem vibrierenden Universum, das an LCD Soundsystem und The Cure erinnert. Mit eingängigen Refrains auf Englisch bringen sie diesen Herbst ihre ersten Songs auf den Markt und werden als Vorgruppe von Zaho de Sagazan auftreten, u. a. beim MAMA und bei den Transmusicales.

GOGO GREEN, der 2022 bekannt wurde, erschüttert die Elektro-Szene mit seinen aufgeladenen Sets, seinen Tracks aus allen Ecken der Welt und seinem selbstbewussten Engagement für Ökologie und soziale Themen. Drei Jahre mit brandgefährlichen Residenzen im Gore/La Gare haben ihren Ruf in der Pariser Underground-Szene geprägt. Nachdem sie die Festivals unsicher gemacht haben, kommen sie nun zum NJP: Macht euch bereit, es wird holprig.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Soso Madness punta a un unico obiettivo: far vibrare la sala di energia! Preparatevi a un set vario e coinvolgente, che spazia dall’hard techno all’hard groove, con tocchi di eurodance.

I Pamela, duo istintivo composto da Samuel Sprent e Simon Quénéa, mescolano indie rock, pop, britpop ed electro in un universo vibrante che ricorda LCD Soundsystem e The Cure. Con ritornelli orecchiabili in inglese, pubblicheranno i loro primi brani in autunno e saranno di supporto a Zaho de Sagazan al MAMA e a Transmusicales.

Rivelatisi nel 2022, i GOGO GREEN stanno scuotendo la scena electro con i loro set supercarichi, brani che sono stati avvistati in tutto il mondo e un chiaro impegno nei confronti di questioni ecologiche e sociali. Tre anni di incendiarie residenze a Le Gore/La Gare hanno forgiato la loro reputazione nell’underground parigino. Dopo aver messo a soqquadro i festival, stanno per arrivare al NJP: preparatevi, sarà un viaggio movimentato.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Soso Madness persigue un único objetivo: ¡hacer vibrar de energía la sala! Prepárese para una programación variada y enérgica, que va del hard techno al hard groove, con toques incluso de Eurodance.

Pamela, dúo instintivo formado por Samuel Sprent y Simon Quénéa, mezcla indie rock, pop, britpop y electro en un universo vibrante que recuerda a LCD Soundsystem y The Cure. Con estribillos pegadizos en inglés, publicarán sus primeros temas este otoño y telonearán a Zaho de Sagazan en el MAMA y Transmusicales.

Revelados en 2022, GOGO GREEN están sacudiendo la escena electro con sus sets sobrecargados, temas que han dado la vuelta al mundo y un claro compromiso con temas ecológicos y sociales. Tres años de incendiarias residencias en Le Gore/La Gare han forjado su reputación en el underground parisino. Después de poner patas arriba los festivales, llegan a NJP: prepárate, va a ser un viaje lleno de baches.

