NJP 2025 The Brooks Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Dabeull Live Band Chapiteau Nancy

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-10 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-10

2025-10-10

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Première représentation

Formé au début des années 2010, The Brooks est un groupe à groove puissant, reconnu sur petites et grandes scènes des deux côtés de l’Atlantique. Leur musique électrisante, fruit d’une liberté artistique et d’un esprit collectif, mêle funk, soul, r’n’b, afrobeat et jazz à travers des rythmiques entraînantes, des cuivres éclatants, des claviers inventifs et des guitares captivantes, tant sur disque qu’en concert.

Line Up :

Alan Prater voix Alexandre Lapointe basse Patrice Luneau saxophone et voix Phil Beaudin percussions et voix David Carbonneau trompette Dan Thouin claviers Endrick Tremblay guitare et voix Alexis Gagnon batterie.

Deuxième représentation

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) maîtrise l’art de la feel-good music , mêlant jazz organique des années 60, soul à la Booker T. & The M.G.’s, et des riffs de guitare inspirés de Jimi Hendrix. Leur son unique fusionne Motown, Stax Records et Blues, offrant une expérience musicale énergique, qui touche l’âme de l’auditeur.

Line Up :

Delvon Lamarr orgue Jon Fooshee guitare Sam Groveman batterie

Troisième représentation

Dabeull, maître du groove et du funk rétro, fait revivre les années 70-80 avec ses basslines percutantes, synthétiseurs rétro et voix sensuelles. Entouré de son live band analogique en costumes d’époque, il embarque le public dans une expérience électrisante.

Tout public

.

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

First performance:

Formed in the early 2010s, The Brooks are a powerful groove band, renowned on stages large and small on both sides of the Atlantic. Their electrifying music, the fruit of artistic freedom and a collective spirit, blends funk, soul, r?n?b, afrobeat and jazz through driving rhythms, dazzling brass, inventive keyboards and captivating guitars, both on record and live.

Line Up :

Alan Prater: vocals Alexandre Lapointe: bass Patrice Luneau: saxophone and vocals Phil Beaudin: percussion and vocals David Carbonneau: trumpet Dan Thouin: keyboards Endrick Tremblay: guitar and vocals Alexis Gagnon: drums.

Second performance:

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) masters the art of « feel-good music », blending organic ’60s jazz, soul à la Booker T. & The M.G.?s, and Jimi Hendrix-inspired guitar riffs. Their unique sound fuses Motown, Stax Records and the Blues, delivering an energetic musical experience that touches the listener?s soul.

Line Up :

Delvon Lamarr: organ Jon Fooshee: guitar Sam Groveman: drums

Third performance:

Dabeull, master of groove and retro funk, brings the 70s and 80s to life with his percussive basslines, retro synthesizers and sensual vocals. Surrounded by his analog live band in period costumes, he takes the audience on an electrifying journey.

Details of all prices on the website.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Erste Aufführung :

Die Anfang der 2010er Jahre gegründeten The Brooks sind eine Band mit starkem Groove, die auf kleinen und großen Bühnen auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks bekannt ist. Ihre elektrisierende Musik, die das Ergebnis künstlerischer Freiheit und kollektiven Geistes ist, vermischt Funk, Soul, R?n?b, Afrobeat und Jazz durch treibende Rhythmen, strahlende Bläsersätze, einfallsreiche Keyboards und fesselnde Gitarren, sowohl auf Platte als auch live.

Line Up:

Alan Prater: Gesang Alexandre Lapointe: Bass Patrice Luneau: Saxophon und Gesang Phil Beaudin: Perkussion und Gesang David Carbonneau: Trompete Dan Thouin: Keyboards Endrick Tremblay: Gitarre und Gesang Alexis Gagnon: Schlagzeug.

Zweite Vorstellung :

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) beherrscht die Kunst der « feel-good music », indem sie organischen Jazz der 60er Jahre, Soul à la Booker T. & The M.G.?s und von Jimi Hendrix inspirierte Gitarrenriffs miteinander verbindet. Ihr einzigartiger Sound verschmilzt Motown, Stax Records und Blues und bietet ein energiegeladenes Musikerlebnis, das die Seele des Zuhörers berührt.

Line Up:

Delvon Lamarr: Orgel Jon Fooshee: Gitarre Sam Groveman: Schlagzeug

Dritte Vorstellung :

Dabeull, Meister des Grooves und des Retro-Funks, lässt die 70er und 80er Jahre mit seinen perkussiven Basslines, Retro-Synthesizern und sinnlichen Stimmen wieder aufleben. Umgeben von seiner analogen Liveband in zeitgenössischen Kostümen nimmt er das Publikum mit auf eine elektrisierende Reise.

Details zu allen Preisen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Prima rappresentazione:

Formatisi all’inizio degli anni 2010, i Brooks sono una band dal groove potente, rinomata su palchi piccoli e grandi su entrambe le sponde dell’Atlantico. La loro musica elettrizzante, frutto di libertà artistica e spirito collettivo, fonde funk, soul, r?n?b, afrobeat e jazz attraverso ritmi trascinanti, ottoni abbaglianti, tastiere inventive e chitarre accattivanti, sia su disco che dal vivo.

Line Up :

Alan Prater: voce Alexandre Lapointe: basso Patrice Luneau: sassofono e voce Phil Beaudin: percussioni e voce David Carbonneau: tromba Dan Thouin: tastiere Endrick Tremblay: chitarra e voce Alexis Gagnon: batteria.

Seconda esibizione:

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) padroneggiano l’arte della musica di benessere, fondendo il jazz organico degli anni ’60, il soul di Booker T. & The M.G. e i riff di chitarra ispirati a Jimi Hendrix. Il loro sound unico fonde Motown, Stax Records e Blues, offrendo un’esperienza musicale energica che tocca l’anima dell’ascoltatore.

Formazione :

Delvon Lamarr: organo Jon Fooshee: chitarra Sam Groveman: batteria

Terza esibizione:

Dabeull, maestro del groove e del funk retrò, riporta in vita gli anni ’70 e ’80 con le sue bassline percussive, i sintetizzatori retrò e la voce sensuale. Circondato dalla sua live band analogica in costumi d’epoca, accompagna il pubblico in un viaggio elettrizzante.

I dettagli di tutti i prezzi sono disponibili sul sito web.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Primera actuación:

Formados a principios de los años 2010, The Brooks son un grupo con un groove poderoso, reconocido en pequeños y grandes escenarios a ambos lados del Atlántico. Su música electrizante, fruto de la libertad artística y de un espíritu colectivo, mezcla funk, soul, r?n?b, afrobeat y jazz a través de ritmos trepidantes, metales deslumbrantes, teclados inventivos y guitarras cautivadoras, tanto en disco como en directo.

Formación :

Alan Prater: voz Alexandre Lapointe: bajo Patrice Luneau: saxofón y voz Phil Beaudin: percusión y voz David Carbonneau: trompeta Dan Thouin: teclados Endrick Tremblay: guitarra y voz Alexis Gagnon: batería.

Segunda actuación:

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) domina el arte de la música para sentirse bien, mezclando jazz orgánico de los 60, soul a lo Booker T. & The M.G.’s y riffs de guitarra inspirados en Jimi Hendrix. Su sonido único fusiona la Motown, Stax Records y el blues, ofreciendo una enérgica experiencia musical que llega al alma del oyente.

Formación :

Delvon Lamarr: órgano Jon Fooshee: guitarra Sam Groveman: batería

Tercera actuación:

Dabeull, maestro del groove y del funk retro, resucita los años 70 y 80 con sus líneas de bajo percusivas, sus sintetizadores retro y sus voces sensuales. Rodeado de su banda analógica en directo, vestida con trajes de época, lleva al público a un viaje electrizante.

Detalles de todos los precios en el sitio web.

