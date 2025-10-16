NJP 2025 Uto Myd Mezerg Chapiteau Nancy

NJP 2025 Uto Myd Mezerg Chapiteau Nancy jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

NJP 2025 Uto Myd Mezerg

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-10-16 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-16

Date(s) :

2025-10-16

Nancy Jazz Pulsations revient du 4 au 18 octobre 2025, fidèle à son ADN de fête, de rencontres et de curiosité artistique. Cette année, le festival se glisse dans les lignes graphiques et les couleurs vibrantes de l’Art Déco, à l’occasion du centenaire de ce mouvement artistique emblématique.

Soirée Electro-House

Première représentation

Nouvel album coloré mêlant chant à la Kim Gordon et arrangements post-électronica (indie sleaze, breakbeats 90s). L’album s’illumine de rythmes scintillants et d’électronique percutante, explorant la vie de l’origine à l’IA en passant par les relations humaines.

Deuxième représentation:

MYD, artiste aux multiples talents signé chez Ed Banger Records, a connu un succès critique avec son premier album indie-dance Born A Loser. Il s’est produit sur scène en Europe, remplissant des salles renommées. DJ novateur, il enflamme les dancefloors et réalise des projets originaux comme The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner . Remixeur et remixé par des artistes de renom, MYD travaille actuellement sur son prochain album tout en continuant ses DJ sets européens.

Troisième représentation:

Mezerg fusionne acoustique et électronique dans un show hypnotisant où piano, percussions et thérémine s’entrelacent. Révélé avec Welcome Theremin, il enflamme les festivals avant de cartonner avec Chez Mezerg. Son nouvel album, Vol Retardé de 42 mn, entre dancefloor, jazz et ballades, confirme son univers électrisant, taillé pour le live.Tout public

.

Chapiteau Boulevard du 26éme RI Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 98 56

English :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations returns from October 4 to 18, 2025, true to its DNA of celebration, encounters and artistic curiosity. This year, the festival slips into the graphic lines and vibrant colors of Art Deco, to mark the centenary of this emblematic artistic movement.

Electro-House Evening

First performance:

Colorful new album blending Kim Gordon-style vocals and post-electronica arrangements (indie sleaze, 90s breakbeats). The album lights up with sparkling rhythms and hard-hitting electronics, exploring life from its origins to AI and human relationships.

Second performance:

MYD, a multi-talented artist signed to Ed Banger Records, enjoyed critical success with his indie-dance debut Born A Loser. He has performed extensively in Europe, selling out renowned venues. An innovative DJ, he sets dancefloors alight with original projects such as « The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner ». Remixed and remixed by renowned artists, MYD is currently working on his next album while continuing his European DJ sets.

Third performance:

Mezerg fuses acoustic and electronic in a hypnotic show where piano, percussion and theremin intertwine. Revealed with Welcome Theremin, he set festivals alight before hitting the big time with Chez Mezerg. His new album, Vol Retardé de 42 mn, a mix of dancefloor, jazz and ballads, confirms his electrifying universe, tailor-made for live performance.

German :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations kehrt vom 4. bis 18. Oktober 2025 zurück, getreu seiner DNA aus Festen, Begegnungen und künstlerischer Neugier. In diesem Jahr schlüpft das Festival in die grafischen Linien und vibrierenden Farben des Art Déco, anlässlich des hundertjährigen Jubiläums dieser emblematischen Kunstbewegung.

Electro-House-Abend

Erstaufführung

Neues, farbenfrohes Album, das Kim Gordon-artigen Gesang mit Post-Elektronik-Arrangements (Indie Sleaze, 90er Breakbeats) verbindet. Das Album erstrahlt in glitzernden Rhythmen und durchdringender Elektronik und erforscht das Leben vom Ursprung über menschliche Beziehungen bis hin zur KI.

Zweite Aufführung:

MYD, ein vielseitiger Künstler, der bei Ed Banger Records unter Vertrag steht, feierte mit seinem ersten Indie-Dance-Album Born A Loser einen Kritikererfolg. Er trat in ganz Europa auf und füllte berühmte Hallen. Als innovativer DJ bringt er die Dancefloors zum Kochen und realisiert originelle Projekte wie « The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner ». Als Remixer und Remixer von namhaften Künstlern arbeitet MYD derzeit an seinem nächsten Album, während er seine europäischen DJ-Sets fortsetzt.

Dritte Vorstellung:

Mezerg verschmilzt Akustik und Elektronik in einer hypnotisierenden Show, in der Klavier, Perkussion und Theremin miteinander verwoben sind. Er wurde mit Welcome Theremin bekannt und begeisterte auf Festivals, bevor er mit Chez Mezerg einen Hit landete. Sein neues Album, Vol Retardé de 42 mn, das zwischen Dancefloor, Jazz und Balladen angesiedelt ist, bestätigt sein elektrisierendes Universum, das wie geschaffen für Live-Auftritte ist.

Italiano :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations torna dal 4 al 18 ottobre 2025, fedele al suo DNA di celebrazione, incontro e curiosità artistica. Quest’anno il festival si immerge nelle linee grafiche e nei colori vibranti dell’Art Déco, in occasione del centenario di questo movimento artistico emblematico.

Serata Electro-House

Prima esibizione:

Un nuovo album colorato che combina voci alla Kim Gordon e arrangiamenti post-elettronici (indie sleaze, breakbeat anni ’90). L’album si illumina di ritmi frizzanti e di un’elettronica incisiva, esplorando la vita dalle sue origini all’intelligenza artificiale e alle relazioni umane.

Seconda esibizione:

MYD, artista poliedrico firmato Ed Banger Records, ha ottenuto il successo di critica con il suo debutto indie-dance Born A Loser. Ha continuato a esibirsi in tutta Europa, facendo il tutto esaurito nei locali più importanti. DJ innovativo, infiamma le piste da ballo con progetti originali come « The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner ». Remixato e remixato da alcuni dei migliori artisti del mondo, MYD sta attualmente lavorando al suo prossimo album e continua i suoi DJ set europei.

Terza performance:

Mezerg fonde acustica ed elettronica in uno spettacolo ipnotico in cui si intrecciano pianoforte, percussioni e theremin. Si è fatto conoscere con Welcome Theremin e ha continuato a infiammare i festival prima di sfondare con Chez Mezerg. Il suo nuovo album, Vol Retardé de 42 mn, un mix di dancefloor, jazz e ballate, conferma il suo universo elettrizzante, fatto su misura per le performance dal vivo.

Espanol :

Nancy Jazz Pulsations vuelve del 4 al 18 de octubre de 2025, fiel a su ADN de fiesta, encuentro y curiosidad artística. Este año, el festival se sumerge en las líneas gráficas y los colores vibrantes del Art Déco, con motivo del centenario de este emblemático movimiento artístico.

Noche Electro-House

Primera actuación:

Un nuevo álbum lleno de color que combina voces a lo Kim Gordon y arreglos post-electrónicos (indie sleaze, breakbeats de los 90). El álbum se ilumina con ritmos chispeantes y electrónica contundente, explorando la vida desde sus orígenes hasta la IA y las relaciones humanas.

Segunda actuación:

MYD, artista polifacético fichado por Ed Banger Records, cosechó un gran éxito de crítica con su debut indie-dance Born A Loser. Ha actuado por toda Europa, agotando las entradas de los principales recintos. DJ innovador, incendia las pistas de baile con proyectos originales como « The Perfect Soundtrack for your Christmas Dinner ». Remezclado y remezclado por algunos de los mejores artistas del mundo, MYD trabaja actualmente en su próximo álbum mientras continúa con sus sesiones de DJ en Europa.

Tercera actuación:

Mezerg fusiona lo acústico y lo electrónico en un espectáculo hipnótico donde piano, percusión y theremin se entrelazan. Se dio a conocer con Welcome Theremin y pasó a incendiar festivales antes de triunfar con Chez Mezerg. Su nuevo álbum, Vol Retardé de 42 mn, mezcla de dancefloor, jazz y baladas, confirma su universo electrizante, hecho a medida para el directo.

L’événement NJP 2025 Uto Myd Mezerg Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par DESTINATION NANCY