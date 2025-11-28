NO CHIEFS + SYSTEMIZE+ UNIKORN MINUTE BLONDE Rezé

NO CHIEFS + SYSTEMIZE+ UNIKORN Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 MINUTE BLONDE Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

NO CHIEFS

No Chiefs (groupe nantais) rend hommage sur scène à ce groupe légendaire en proposant des reprises les plus fidèles de morceaux choisis dans la discographie de RATM. Taillé pour le live, No Chiefs c’est plus de 350 concerts en festivals, salles et cafés-concert.Des textes scandés, engagés, un son lourd et puissant, un concert de No Chiefs est un exutoire à la colère qui sommeille en chacun de nous.

SYSTEMIZE

Tribute to System Of A Down made in Nantes

UNIKORN

Unis sous le signe de Korn, tel est est l’adage de ce jeune et fringuant tribute band nantais. Aucun rapport avec les licornes, arrêtez avec ça svp ! Composé de 5 musiciens expérimentés et issus de la scène locale (Dancefloor Disaster, No Chiefs, TSAR ou encore Mamagreyo), UniKorn saura ravir vos esgourdes.

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LToWtrOQpfo »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/p/UniKorn-61552184100518/ »}] La Chope Culture!

La Minute Blonde Nantes-Rezé est un bar où se côtoient la bière, la culture et ceux qui les aiment.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Tribute to RATM/SOAD/KORN