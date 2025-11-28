NO REST FOR THE FRENCHIES CERVOISERIE POITEVINE Poitiers

NO REST FOR THE FRENCHIES Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 CERVOISERIE POITEVINE Vienne

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

No Rest for the Frenchies est un groupe de musique audacieux, originaire de Poitiers, fondé en 2023. Le groupe est composé de deux guitares, de deux voix, d’une basse et d’une batterie. Il rassemble quatre musiciens talentueux au feeling inébranlable. NRF dégage une créativité qui ne saurait rester dans l’ombre.

Lieu de trouvailles et retrouvailles. Cave comprenant plus de 700 références de bières.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rock