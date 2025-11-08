¡ Noche Loca #9 ! Pambelé + Indus + La Bruja – Festival Locombia #9 le metronum Toulouse

¡ Noche Loca #9 ! Pambelé + Indus + La Bruja – Festival Locombia #9 le metronum Toulouse samedi 8 novembre 2025.

¡ Noche Loca #9 ! Pambelé + Indus + La Bruja – Festival Locombia #9 Samedi 8 novembre, 20h00 le metronum Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-08T20:00:00 – 2025-11-08T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-08T20:00:00 – 2025-11-08T23:59:00

La ¡Noche Loca #9!

Clôture du Festival Locombia

Soirée incontournable de l’automne toulousain et de la saison du Metronum depuis 2017, la ¡Noche Loca! fait cette année la part belle au mouvement psychédélique colombien et à la bouillonnante scène électronique de la capitale Bogotá et son alchimie dans la fusion des rythmes afro-colombiens.

On retrouvera cette année le combo colombo-lyonnais de Pambelé pour leur tout premier concert au Metronum après un premier album paru cette année et déjà encensé par la critique. Ils partageront la scène avec Indus, formé du foisonnant producteur de Barranquilla Oscar Alford et du percussionniste Franklin « Lamparita » Tejedor issu de la tradition séculaire des percussionnistes de San Basilio de Palenque. Les locales de l’étape La Bruja ouvriront la soirée pour nous présenter leur tout nouvel EP!

Pambelé + Indus + La Bruja

Samedi 8 novembre – 20h-00h30

16/18€ prévente / 20 € sur place

Billeterie

https://billetterie.festik.net/festival-locombia

Restauration colombienne en vente sur place + stands artisans

Mise à disposition de gilets vibrants pendant le concert !

►►►

Pambelé propose un subtil mélange de rythmes folkloriques Afro-Colombiens et de sonorités acides, perçantes, inspirées du mouvement psychédélique des années 60.

Les percussions et chants traditionnels de la côte Caraïbe Colombienne se mêlent aux riffs incisifs d’une guitare électrique, à la volupté et à la chaleur d’un vieil orgue analogique. Pambelé nous invitent, avec frénésie, dans une transe envoûtante, torride et exubérante.

« Une fusion exubérante et sensuelle » FIP

« Pambelé crée son propre son, une exubérance musicale tonique et dansante sur lesquels les mots font sens » Le Monde

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQX7bUppn2E

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLjED3ohytA

►►►

Vivre un concert d’Indus, c’est se plonger en plein cœur de la bouillonnante scène actuelle de Bogotá dans une fusion décapante de musique électronique et de percussions lives afro-colombiennes. Duo formé du producteur barranquillero Oscar Alford et du percussionniste Franklin Tejedor de San Basilio de Palenque Indus offre en live une explosion de synthétiseurs acides et de percussions afro qui poussent irrésistiblement à la transe et à la danse.

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCQLn6NOB6I

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc5TNWAkXtQ

►►►

Le projet La Bruja (la sorcière) est né de la rencontre en 2017 de six femmes, ayant en commun leur engagement dans des réseaux culturels, musicaux et féministes Toulousains. Mélange de cumbia et de rythmes ancestraux de la musique andine, La Bruja s’inspire aussi des origines musicales de ses sept instrumentistes. Par son spectacle féministe, le collectif s’est donné pour mission de donner l’espoir à tous-tes, pour faire danser, rêver, chanter. Elles nous présenteront ici des morceaux issus de leur tout nouvel EP!

►https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x77IMuL61dA

►https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3nEZL2AU2A

