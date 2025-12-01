NOCTURNE DE LA HALLE GOURMANDE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

NOCTURNE DE LA HALLE GOURMANDE

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLE COUVERTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-27 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-27 22:00:00

Le traditionnel marché de Noël s’étend le temps d’une soirée jusqu’à la halle et la rue du Docteur Germès.

Profitez de la nocturne en compagnie des producteurs et artisans locaux de la halle. .

+33 5 61 94 68 86

English :

For one evening, the traditional Christmas market extends to the market hall and rue du Docteur Germès.

German :

Der traditionelle Weihnachtsmarkt erstreckt sich einen Abend lang bis in die Markthalle und die Rue du Docteur Germès.

Italiano :

Per una sera, il tradizionale mercatino di Natale si estenderà fino alla sala del mercato e alla rue du Docteur Germès.

Espanol :

Durante una noche, el tradicional mercado navideño se extenderá hasta el vestíbulo del mercado y la rue du Docteur Germès.

L’événement NOCTURNE DE LA HALLE GOURMANDE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE