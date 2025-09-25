Nocturne Étudiante Muséum-Aquarium Nancy

Nocturne Étudiante Muséum-Aquarium Nancy jeudi 25 septembre 2025.

Nocturne Étudiante

Muséum-Aquarium 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Uniquement pour les étudiant·e·s

L’été n’est pas fini ! Pour clore la saison et profiter une dernière fois de l’esprit guinguettes, on vous a prévu une programmation qui chante, qui danse, qui joue et qui drag. Déambulez dans les galeries d’aquarium ou entre les spécimens naturalisés pour découvrir les animations qui vous rappelleront des souvenirs. Entre deux bras de fer et un tire ficelles pour repartir avec une peluche (d’exception), faites un arrêt au stand de tatouages éphémères et soyez fin prêt·e pour terminer la soirée dans notre karaoké du kitsch.

Programme

Chorale Universitaire de Nancy chant du monde et musique pop, dans des arrangements originaux a cappella ou teintés d’électro.

Liberté-Égalité-Karaoké Jean-David Harmony vient distiller de l’amour dans ton aquarium et tu sais quoi ? C’est toi la STAR !

Tatouage éphémère par l’ENSAD

Bingo Drag par House of Saint Trinity

Impro électro par Teuf Teuf

Muséum-Aquarium 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 99 97

English :

For students only

Summer’s not over yet! To bring the season to a close and enjoy the guinguette spirit one last time, we’ve put together a program that sings, dances, plays and drags. Stroll through the aquarium galleries or among the naturalized specimens to discover activities that will bring back memories. In between arm wrestling and pulling strings to take home an exceptional stuffed animal, stop by the ephemeral tattoo stand and get ready to end the evening in our kitsch karaoke.

Program

Chorale Universitaire de Nancy: world and pop music, in original a cappella and electro arrangements.

Liberté-Égalité-Karaoké: Jean-David Harmony comes to distill love in your aquarium, and you know what? You’re the STAR!

Ephemeral tattoo: by ENSAD

Drag bingo: by House of Saint Trinity

Electro improv: by Teuf Teuf

Tir Fissa, Bras d’enfer, T’chamboule’tout

German :

Nur für Studentinnen und Studenten

Der Sommer ist noch nicht vorbei! Um die Saison abzuschließen und ein letztes Mal den Geist der Guinguettes zu genießen, haben wir ein Programm zusammengestellt, das singt, tanzt, spielt und baggert. Schlendern Sie durch die Aquariengalerien oder zwischen den naturalisierten Exemplaren hindurch und entdecken Sie die Animationen, die Erinnerungen wecken werden. Zwischen Armdrücken und Fadenziehen, um ein (außergewöhnliches) Kuscheltier mit nach Hause zu nehmen, machen Sie einen Zwischenstopp am Stand für vergängliche Tattoos und machen Sie sich bereit, den Abend in unserer Kitsch-Karaoke ausklingen zu lassen.

Programm

Chorale Universitaire de Nancy: Weltgesang und Popmusik, in originellen A-cappella-Arrangements oder mit Elektroeinflüssen.

Liberté-Egalité-Karaoke: Jean-David Harmony kommt, um Liebe in deinem Aquarium zu destillieren, und weißt du was? Du bist der STAR!

Vergängliches Tattoo: von der ENSAD

Drag Bingo: von House of Saint Trinity

Elektro-Impro: von Teuf Teuf

Tir Fissa, Arm d’enfer, T’chamboule’tout

Italiano :

Solo per gli studenti

L’estate non è ancora finita! Per chiudere la stagione e godersi per l’ultima volta lo spirito della guinguette, abbiamo un programma ricco di canti, balli, giochi e giochi di prestigio. Passeggiate nelle gallerie dell’acquario o tra gli esemplari naturalizzati per scoprire attività che vi riporteranno alla memoria. Tra un braccio di ferro e un’azione di richiamo per portarsi a casa un peluche (eccezionale), fate un salto allo stand dei tatuaggi effimeri e preparatevi a concludere la serata nel nostro karaoke kitsch.

Programma

Chorale Universitaire de Nancy: canzoni da tutto il mondo e musica pop, in arrangiamenti originali a cappella o elettro.

Liberté-Égalité-Karaoké: Jean-David Harmony viene a distillare un po’ di amore nel vostro acquario e sapete cosa? Sei tu la STELLA!

Tatuaggio effimero: di ENSAD

Drag Bingo: di House of Saint Trinity

Electro Improv: di Teuf Teuf

Tir Fissa, Bras d’enfer, T’chamboule’tout

Espanol :

Sólo para estudiantes

¡El verano aún no ha terminado! Para despedir la temporada y disfrutar por última vez del espíritu guinguette, tenemos un programa lleno de canciones, bailes, juegos y arrastre. Pasee por las galerías del acuario o entre los especímenes naturalizados para descubrir actividades que le traerán recuerdos. Entre pulso y pulso para llevarse a casa un peluche (excepcional), pásese por el puesto de tatuajes efímeros y prepárese para terminar la velada en nuestro karaoke kitsch.

Programa

Coral Universitaria de Nancy: canciones del mundo y música pop, en arreglos originales a capella o electro.

Liberté-Égalité-Karaoké: Jean-David Harmony viene a destilar un poco de amor en tu acuario y ¿sabes qué? ¡Tú eres la ESTRELLA!

Tatuaje efímero: por ENSAD

Drag Bingo: por House of Saint Trinity

Electro Improv: por Teuf Teuf

Tir Fissa, Bras d’enfer, T’chamboule’tout

