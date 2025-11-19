NOËL 2025 SÉANCE PHOTO OBOLOCAL Carbonne
NOËL 2025 SÉANCE PHOTO
OBOLOCAL 72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-19 17:00:00
2025-11-19
Séance photo de Noël
Petits, grands, en famille ou entre ami.e.s… tout le monde est le/la bienvenu.e ! 10 .
OBOLOCAL 72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie alexaslimak.photographie@gmail.com
English :
Christmas photo session
German :
Weihnachtliches Fotoshooting
Italiano :
Sessione fotografica di Natale
Espanol :
Sesión fotográfica de Navidad
