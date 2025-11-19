Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

NOËL 2025 SÉANCE PHOTO OBOLOCAL Carbonne mercredi 19 novembre 2025.

OBOLOCAL 72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-19 17:00:00

2025-11-19

Séance photo de Noël
Petits, grands, en famille ou entre ami.e.s… tout le monde est le/la bienvenu.e ! 10  .

OBOLOCAL 72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   alexaslimak.photographie@gmail.com

English :

Christmas photo session

German :

Weihnachtliches Fotoshooting

Italiano :

Sessione fotografica di Natale

Espanol :

Sesión fotográfica de Navidad

