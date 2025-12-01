Noël au village Hottviller

Noël au village

01 rue de Volmunster Hottviller Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-20 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20 23:45:00

2025-12-20

L’intersociété de Hottviller organise son Noël au village dans la salle socio-culturelle.

Lors de cette veillée, chaque association du village vous proposera une restauration particulière pour vous plonger dans une ambiance chaleureuse et festive de Noël…

Crémant, vin chaud, jus fruits aux épices, currywurst, mauricettes, croque-monsieur, galettes de pommes de terre, gâteaux crêpes et bredele seront proposés tout au long de la soirée où nous accueillerons le père Noël.Tout public

01 rue de Volmunster Hottviller 57720 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 70 20 55 24

English :

The Hottviller Inter-Société is organizing its Christmas in the Village event in the Salle Socio-Culturelle.

During the evening, each village association will offer a special catering service to immerse you in a warm and festive Christmas atmosphere…

Crémant, mulled wine, spiced fruit juices, currywurst, mauricettes, croque-monsieur, potato pancakes, crêpes and bredele will be on offer throughout the evening, as we welcome Santa Claus.

German :

Die Intersociété von Hottviller organisiert ihre Dorfweihnacht im soziokulturellen Saal.

An diesem Abend bietet Ihnen jeder Verein des Dorfes eine besondere Verpflegung an, damit Sie in eine warme und festliche Weihnachtsstimmung eintauchen können…

Crémant, Glühwein, Fruchtsaft mit Gewürzen, Currywurst, Mauricettes, Croque-Monsieur, Kartoffelpuffer, Kuchen, Crêpes und Bredele werden den ganzen Abend über angeboten, an dem wir auch den Weihnachtsmann begrüßen werden.

Italiano :

L’Intersocietà Hottviller organizza l’evento Natale nel Villaggio nella Salle Socio-Culturelle.

Durante la serata, ogni associazione del villaggio offrirà un pasto speciale per immergersi nella calda e festosa atmosfera del Natale…

Crémant, vin brulé, succhi di frutta speziati, currywurst, mauricettes, croque-monsieur, frittelle di patate, crêpes e bredele saranno offerti per tutta la serata, quando daremo il benvenuto a Babbo Natale.

Espanol :

La Intersociedad Hottviller organiza su evento Navidad en el Pueblo en la Salle Socio-Culturelle.

Durante la velada, cada asociación del pueblo ofrecerá una comida especial para sumergirle en el ambiente cálido y festivo de la Navidad…

Crémant, vino caliente, zumos de frutas con especias, currywurst, mauricettes, croque-monsieur, tortitas de patata, crêpes y bredele se ofrecerán durante toda la velada, en la que daremos la bienvenida a Papá Noel.

