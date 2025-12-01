Noël | Course ou marche des Pères Noël Compiègne

Noël | Course ou marche des Pères Noël

Place de l’Hôtel de ville Compiègne Oise

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Course ou marche des Pères Noël (5kms)

Organisée par le Kiwanis Club de Compiègne.

Recettes reversées intégralement au profit des enfants hospitalisés à Noël .

Tenue de Noël fortement recommandée

Distribution des dossards et des bonnets de père Noël dès 9h

Inscription sur ADEORUN et HELLOASSO

Course ou marche des Pères Noël (5kms)

Organisée par le Kiwanis Club de Compiègne.

Recettes reversées intégralement au profit des enfants hospitalisés à Noël .

Tenue de Noël fortement recommandée

Distribution des dossards et des bonnets de père Noël dès 9h

Inscription sur ADEORUN et HELLOASSO .

Place de l’Hôtel de ville Compiègne 60200 Oise Hauts-de-France

English :

Santa Claus Run or Walk (5kms) ?

Organized by the Compiègne Kiwanis Club.

All proceeds to benefit children in hospital at Christmas.

Christmas attire strongly recommended ?

Bibs and Santa hats available from 9 a.m

Registration on ADEORUN and HELLOASSO

German :

Lauf oder Marsch der Weihnachtsmänner (5kms) ?

Organisiert vom Kiwanis Club Compiègne.

Die Einnahmen gehen vollständig an Kinder, die zu Weihnachten im Krankenhaus behandelt werden.

Weihnachtskleidung dringend empfohlen ?

Ausgabe der Startnummern und der Weihnachtsmannmützen ab 9 Uhr

Anmeldung auf ADEORUN und HELLOASSO

Italiano :

Corsa o passeggiata di Babbo Natale (5 km)?

Organizzata dal Kiwanis Club di Compiègne.

Tutti i proventi sono destinati ad aiutare i bambini in ospedale a Natale.

L’abbigliamento natalizio è fortemente consigliato?

Numeri di gara e cappelli di Babbo Natale disponibili a partire dalle 9.00

Iscrizioni su ADEORUN e HELLOASSO

Espanol :

Carrera o marcha de Papá Noel (5 km) ?

Organizado por el club Kiwanis de Compiègne.

Todos los beneficios se destinan a ayudar a los niños hospitalizados en Navidad.

Se recomienda llevar ropa navideña

Dorsales y gorros de Papá Noel disponibles a partir de las 9h

Inscripción en ADEORUN y HELLOASSO

L’événement Noël | Course ou marche des Pères Noël Compiègne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par Compiègne Pierrefonds Tourisme