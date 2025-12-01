Noël des séniors TARBES Tarbes

Noël des séniors

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-16 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-16

Date(s) :

2025-12-16

Le Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) de Tarbes organise un spectacle de Noël pour nos anciens, animé par la compagnie Patrice Pericard, qui présentera le spectacle La malle aux chansons .

Inscription auprès du CCAS (justificatif de domicile et pièce d’identité) du 17 novembre au 15 décembre.

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 47 69 ccas.secretariat@mairie-tarbes.fr

English :

Tarbes’ Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) is organizing a Christmas show for our senior citizens, hosted by the Patrice Pericard company, who will present the show La malle aux chansons .

Registration with the CCAS (proof of address and ID) from November 17 to December 15.

German :

Das Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) in Tarbes organisiert eine Weihnachtsshow für unsere älteren Mitbürger. Die Show La malle aux chansons wird von der Theatergruppe Patrice Pericard aufgeführt.

Anmeldung beim CCAS (Wohnsitznachweis und Personalausweis) vom 17. November bis zum 15. Dezember.

Italiano :

Il Centre Communal d’Action Sociale (CCAS) di Tarbes organizza uno spettacolo natalizio per i nostri anziani, ospitato dalla compagnia Patrice Pericard, che presenterà lo spettacolo La malle aux chansons .

Iscrizioni presso il CCAS (documento di identità e indirizzo) dal 17 novembre al 15 dicembre.

Espanol :

El Centro Comunal de Acción Social (CCAS) de Tarbes organiza un espectáculo navideño para nuestros mayores, a cargo de la compañía Patrice Pericard, que presentará el espectáculo La malle aux chansons .

Inscripciones en el CCAS (justificante de domicilio y DNI) del 17 de noviembre al 15 de diciembre.

