Noël féerique parc municipal de Merlebach Freyming-Merlebach

Noël féerique

parc municipal de Merlebach 23 Avenue Roosevelt Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-06 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Le parc municipal revêtira ses habits de lumière pour accueillir durant tout le week-end un marché de Noël, des stands gourmands et de nombreuses animations ou concerts. Jeux géants en bois, parcours ludique et musical, manège en bois… Entrée gratuite.Tout public

parc municipal de Merlebach 23 Avenue Roosevelt Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 29 69 60 webmaster@freyming-merlebach.fr

English :

The municipal park will be decked out in lights to host a weekend-long Christmas market, food stalls and a host of events and concerts. Giant wooden games, a fun and musical trail, a wooden merry-go-round… Free admission.

German :

Der Stadtpark wird sein Lichterkleid anziehen, um das ganze Wochenende über einen Weihnachtsmarkt, Schlemmerstände und zahlreiche Animationen oder Konzerte zu beherbergen. Riesige Holzspiele, ein spielerischer und musikalischer Parcours, ein Karussell aus Holz… Eintritt frei.

Italiano :

Il parco comunale sarà addobbato di luci per ospitare un mercatino di Natale, stand gastronomici e una serie di eventi e concerti per tutto il fine settimana. Giochi giganti in legno, un percorso ludico-musicale, una giostra in legno… Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

El parque municipal se engalanará de luces para acoger un mercado navideño, puestos de comida y multitud de actos y conciertos durante todo el fin de semana. Juegos gigantes de madera, un recorrido lúdico y musical, un tiovivo de madera… Entrada gratuita.

L’événement Noël féerique Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH