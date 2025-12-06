Noël féérique marché de noël et animations Bar-le-Duc

Noël féérique marché de noël et animations Bar-le-Duc samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Noël féérique marché de noël et animations

Place Reggio Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-24

2025-12-06

Une ambiance chaleureuse, des activités festives pour se retrouver et partager des moments conviviaux durant les fêtes de fin d’année retrouvez animations, carrousel et décor enchantée sous un chapiteau illuminé.

Célébrons la magie de Noël !Tout public

Place Reggio Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est communication@barleduc.fr

English :

A warm atmosphere, festive activities to meet up and share convivial moments during the end-of-year festivities: find entertainment, a carousel and enchanted decor under an illuminated big top.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas!

German :

Eine herzliche Atmosphäre, festliche Aktivitäten, um sich zu treffen und gesellige Momente während der Feiertage zu teilen: Finden Sie Animationen, ein Karussell und eine zauberhafte Dekoration unter einem beleuchteten Zeltdach.

Feiern Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten!

Italiano :

Un’atmosfera calorosa, attività festive per stare insieme e condividere momenti di convivialità durante le feste: trovate animazione, giostra e decorazioni incantate sotto un tendone illuminato.

Festeggiate la magia del Natale!

Espanol :

Un ambiente cálido, actividades festivas para reunirse y compartir momentos de convivencia durante las fiestas: encontrará animaciones, un carrusel y una decoración encantada bajo una carpa iluminada.

¡Celebre la magia de la Navidad!

L’événement Noël féérique marché de noël et animations Bar-le-Duc a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OT SUD MEUSE