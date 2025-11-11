Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Noël Grégorien Eglise Nanteuil-en-Vallée

Noël Grégorien Eglise Nanteuil-en-Vallée dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Noël Grégorien

Eglise Aizecq Nanteuil-en-Vallée Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-14
fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :
2025-12-14

  .

Eglise Aizecq Nanteuil-en-Vallée 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 80 82 66 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Noël Grégorien Nanteuil-en-Vallée a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente