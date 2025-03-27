NORA HAMZAWI – CENTRE DES CONGRES D’ANGERS Angers
jeudi 23 avril 2026.
Tarif : – euros.
JEAN PHILIPPE BOUCHARD PRODUCTIONS PRESENTE : NORA HAMZAWIQuand tes deux dernières recherches Google sont « temps parcours bombe atomique » et « méthode pour rajeunir sans effort » ça parait clair qu’il y a un rapport au monde pas sain. Nora Hamzawi revient sur scène au plus près de son intimité, utilisant son couple comme sas de décompression au chaos extérieur
CENTRE DES CONGRES D’ANGERS 33 BD CARNOT 49100 Angers 49