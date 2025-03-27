NORA HAMZAWI – PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient
NORA HAMZAWI Début : 2026-01-17 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
ARSENAL PRODUCTIONS PRÉSENTE : NORA HAMZAWIQuand tes deux dernières recherches Google sont « temps parcours bombe atomique » et « méthode pour rajeunir sans effort » ça parait clair qu’il y a un rapport au monde pas sain. Nora Hamzawi revient sur scène au plus près de son intimité, utilisant son couple comme sas de décompression au chaos extérieur
PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION 56100 Lorient 56