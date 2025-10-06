NORA HAMZAWI – Théâtre Jean Vilar Vitry Sur Seine
NORA HAMZAWI Début : 2026-03-13 à 20:00.
Nouveau spectacleDe retour avec son nouveau spectacle, Nora Hamzawi nous plonge dans son intimité avec humour mordant et autodérision savoureuse. Avec son style incisif et sa capacité à transformer ses névroses en miroir de notre société, elle nous aide mieux à accepter les nôtres.
Théâtre Jean Vilar 1, PLACE JEAN VILAR 94400 Vitry Sur Seine 94